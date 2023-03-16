Kasey Chambers is one of the most successful Australian Country music recording artists in her time and will headline the 30th Lake Charlegrarke Country Music Festival in February. Joining her on stage will be her father Bill who often says, tongue in cheek, people only know him because of his famous daughter. However when you take a look at his career, he is a successful recording/performing artist in his own right and when you meet him and see him perform, it is evident.