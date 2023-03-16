Kasey Chambers is one of the most successful Australian Country music recording artists in her time and will headline the 30th Lake Charlegrarke Country Music Festival in February. Joining her on stage will be her father Bill who often says, tongue in cheek, people only know him because of his famous daughter. However when you take a look at his career, he is a successful recording/performing artist in his own right and when you meet him and see him perform, it is evident.
Music is a family affair for Bill, with daughter Kasey and son Nash (now in Texas) both successful recording artists.
We spoke to Bill just after he'd finished a five-day gig in Tamworth and was celebrating 25 years performing the Bill Chambers Session. Bill has been performing at Tamworth for approximately 30 years in total, beginning with the Dead Ringer Band.
"I just busked the first year - that's how we started at Tamworth," he said.
Growing up in the tiny fishing village of Southend, music was something Bill was keen to try when he was in his early teens, appearing on the Ernie Sigley Show in Adelaide and the Country Music Show and new Faces among other Television talent shows. His uncle became a part-time manager but marriage and children came next and he let it go.
"We went bush for about 10 years, lived like nomads really, came back in about 1991."
"Then my uncle told me Slim Dusty was looking for a song about the drought in Australia. So I sat down and wrote the song that night. Slim Dusty recorded it, Things are not the same on the Land, and it was number 1 on the charts and won the Golden Guitar for Song of the Year at Tamworth in 1992.
"We packed up the family band and travelled all over Australia doing gigs."
"We'd do a gig, pack up, drive out into the bush and roll out our swags. we couldn't afford motels," he said with a laugh.
"That's alright when your 40 - we were living the dream but not making money."
After Bill's marriage broke up, the band did too, so Kasey went out on her own to become one of the most successful Australian recording artists with over 20 albums and constant appearances around Australia and overseas. Bill continued to perform with her band.
The pandemic was hard on many musicians, Bill said; but he continued to perform but it was around the campfire in the back yard and live-streamed the events.
"You know we had up to 20,000 people joining the stream, we couldn't do that live. It was amazing. Technology has changed music. We can record in Australia, send it to my son Nash in Texas and its been put together in an hour."
"It's quite remarkable."
Bill said he makes an album when he feels like it and isn't under any pressure to do more. There's nothing better than hooking the van on and heading of with his wife Kate and 15 year old son and throwing in a line.
"Lately I've been spending days in the studio and nights on the jetty fishing."
Bill said he doesn't take himself too seriously but continues to tour the world playing in daughter Kasey's band and also his own solo shows, playing anything from house concerts and coffee lounges to major festivals.
"I grew up listening to the Hillbilly music my mum and dad played when I was a kid. I discovered early Rock'n'Roll, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash."
When he's not on the road you'll most likely find Bill producing and playing on other artists album." I consider myself lucky to have worked in the studio with so many talented people over the years, it's always exciting to discover new artists and work on great songs."
Bill has produced albums for Catherine Britt, Audrey Auld, Amos Morris, Jessica Belle, Sandra Humphries and HalleyAnna Finlay from Texas. When you see Bill Chambers live on stage its evident that his music reflects his early influences and resonates with stories of his life on the road.
Kasey will follow Bill on stage after he plays his set at Lake Charlegrarke Festival on the weekend of February 17.18,19,but they will also perform together, he said.
In addition to the Chambers, there is a great line-up of artists for the Country Music marathon including - Jayne Denham, Sandra Humphries, Danny Stain, Steve Bartel Band, Brett Gray, Graeme Hugo Heartland, Gavin Chandler, Rodney Vincent Jarrod Stevenson
