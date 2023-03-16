Naracoorte Herald
Line-up for the marathon of Country Music at Charlegrarke - Kasey Chambers

By Sheryl Lowe
March 16 2023 - 12:30pm
Father and daughter - Bill and Kasey Chambers performing at Charlegrarke. Picture supplied.

Kasey Chambers is one of the most successful Australian Country music recording artists in her time and will headline the 30th Lake Charlegrarke Country Music Festival in February. Joining her on stage will be her father Bill who often says, tongue in cheek, people only know him because of his famous daughter. However when you take a look at his career, he is a successful recording/performing artist in his own right and when you meet him and see him perform, it is evident.

