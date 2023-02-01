Above average rainfall in Spring 2022 yielded bumper crops in South Australia and Victoria this year but the hot spell that followed increased potential fuel if a fire was to start. Naracoorte CFS said the lateness of the season has changed the timeframe of harvesting related fires, but the number had not increased.
Naracoorte CFS has been called out to six harvesting related fires this season. Three were started by headers and three by other machinery.
Not only do these fires put pressure on our volunteers, many of whom are farmers themselves, but it also puts farmers' profits and safety at risk; even small fires can quickly spread to the whole paddock within minutes, so it's vital to be prepared and exercise caution when preparing to harvest."
Regular maintenance ensuring particular attention is given to wearing parts, hydraulic lines, belts and bearings should be part of everyday routine and if it's a high risk fire day the CFS advises postponing any work in the paddock. A small spark can start a fire. In any conditions during summer, it is also advisable to take short breaks to let machinery cool.
The most common causes of harvester fires can be reduced by postponing paddock work during the highest fire-risk periods usually between 1-6 pm.
Growers should use every means possible to avoid the accumulation of flammable materials on the manifold, turbocharger or exhaust system, with a rigorous clean of machinery in regular cleaning intervals. Be sure to check under guarded areas, where dust and chaff build up can go unnoticed. not drive any vehicles through dry grass as an exhaust can ignite dry grass. This advice extends to the general public too.
It is also important there is a well maintained and fully operational farm firefighting unit with a minimum of 400 litres of water located in the paddock area where harvesting or grain handling operations are occurring. It is critical to recognise factors that contribute to fire weather, including relative humidity, temperature, and wind speeds.
Landowners are also urged to be vigilant at all times because fires are unpredictable and don't always start on the hottest of days.
Farmers use a calculation called the Fire Behaviour Index and are bound by the Grain Harvesting Code of Practice. This requires them to suspend grain harvesting operations when the local actual FBI exceeds 40 (which correlates to Grass Fire Danger Index of 35).
Cars driven through dry grass on the road side and motorists stopping in grass and leaving the motor running, have also started several fires in the district in recent hot spells.
Council's issue fire prevention notices to property owners during regular checks and if the fire prevention officer determined that anything on their land would constitute a danger to life or property in the event of a fire.
