Late season has changed harvesting related fires timeframe

By Sheryl Lowe
February 2 2023 - 7:30am
Header on fire - picture permitted by CFA

Above average rainfall in Spring 2022 yielded bumper crops in South Australia and Victoria this year but the hot spell that followed increased potential fuel if a fire was to start. Naracoorte CFS said the lateness of the season has changed the timeframe of harvesting related fires, but the number had not increased.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

