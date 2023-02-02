Naracoorte Herald

Sunny skies greeted a large crowd at the Town Square

By Sheryl Lowe
February 2 2023 - 7:00pm
Naracoorte awarded Australia Day recipients under sunny skies

Naracoorte Citizen of the Year - Geraldine Mathieson received her award from Mayor Patrick Ross at the Naracoorte Town Square celebrations, for her outstanding contribution to families, children and youth in the community over many years.

