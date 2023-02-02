Naracoorte awarded Australia Day recipients under sunny skies

Naracoorte Citizen of the Year - Geraldine Mathieson received her award from Mayor Patrick Ross at the Naracoorte Town Square celebrations, for her outstanding contribution to families, children and youth in the community over many years.
Ms Mathieson told the Naracoorte Herald receiving the call from Mayor Patrick Ross was humbling and she felt a sense of disbelief that she would be honoured this way.
Ms Mathieson said on receiving her award - she did not do it alone, I had a lot of help.
Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling presented the award to Geraldine and listed her many achievements and contributions to the community.
Ms Mathieson arrived in Naracoorte in 1982 after her schooling in Millicent and three years in Adelaide.
"In that time I have built 40 year friendships. The face of Naracoorte changed with the new cultures that have increased, but I changed too."
She has worked with families, children and youth through her work at the Michelle DeGaris Memorial Kindergarten in Naracoorte, the Naracoorte Lucindale Community Care Network, and the Circle of Volunteers working with ladies who have English as their second language.
Her nominations included strong recommendations from the Migrant Resource Centre and Survivors of Torture and Trauma Assistance and Rehabilitation Service and the Michelle DeGaris Memorial Kindergarten.
Ms Mathieson has shown dedication to families, children and youth in the region. by Sheryl Lowe
The Naracoorte Active Citizen Award was presented to Kate Roach for her dedication to community through her love and care of animals, in particular the native animals and is called a real-life warrior by Dr Lew Schinckel who said he had admired her dedication to the well-being of our native animals.
Mayor Ross said Kate can be found scouring the roads at any hour of the day or night, making sure she can collect and care for injured animals.
In her response she said she did not do this alone.
Many members of the community provided fabric to make pouches for baby animals and her husband and family had supported her in her quest to save as many animals as she could.
Her dedication extended to he own costs in feeding and saving the animals in her care, her research and her experimentation with formulars and feeding options.
Mayor Ross presented Ms Roach with her award.
by Sheryl Lowe
The Naracoorte Community Event of the Year - Naracoorte High School's Senior Leader of Inclusive Education, Pathways and Flexible Delivery Tammy Schinckel was honoured to receive the Naracoorte Community Event award for 'Pathways to a Paypacket' and 'Agricultural Career Expo and Field Day' events held last year.
The focus of the Pathways to a Paypacket event was to provide information about career pathways from local experts within their field. Over 40 businesses and education providers attended the event which attracted 250 community participants.
The hands-on interactive Agricultural Career Expo attracted 100 students with a passion for agriculture from across the region. The Crop Science Investigators Program engaged students in how research and innovative technology are being used to solve global problems such an emerging food crisis.
The Field Day/Expo featured key topics such as plant breeding and genetics, precision agriculture, machinery innovation, virtual reality and disease monitoring.
Tammy thanked the many sponsors and supporters, for helping to inspire others in the community, providing them the information they need to discover their own unique pathways for the future.
"Thankyou to everyone who recognises it takes a village to raise our youth, and we are fortunate to be part of such a great village."
Principal Lynette Corletto said, "There was strong engagement with the community and industry partnerships. Our local kids are benefiting by achieving gainful employment, and apprenticeships while still studying. Providing local jobs for young people is keeping them here in the district."
Julie Earl
