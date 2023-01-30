There were 70 players who turned out at the Mt Gambier course on a perfect day for golf, which was reflected in the scoring.
First Division was won by David Lovie from Blue Lake with a smooth 39 points on a countback from Sid Arkun of Beachport, with Lindsay Storer of Penola's 38 for third.
Second Div went to our President Glen Tilley of Millicent, with a wonderful 42 from local Bob Tonkin 41, and Bob O'Conner 40.
The NTP"s were Jimmy Hyland on the 8th and Alan Schultz on the 16th and the Ross Orchard prize went to Herman VanderHeul and Colin Rex.
The ball rundown went to 33 and the Scotch went off to Blue Lake with Doug MacPherson.
Our next meet is at the challenging Robe course, on Feb 13, followed by Blue Lake on March 6th.
See you there, it's a great day for camaraderie!
"Got the Snake"
