Naracoorte Herald

Veterans Golf took participants to Mount Gambier

By Max Clifford
Updated February 1 2023 - 10:28am, first published January 31 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture file.

There were 70 players who turned out at the Mt Gambier course on a perfect day for golf, which was reflected in the scoring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.