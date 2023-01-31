Tight tennis around South East

With ideal weather for tennis across the Limestone Coast, The SportsPower Naracoorte Southern Ports Tennis Association continued with Round 11. While Penola had a tough day out at Frances, matches elsewhere were tight. Wins to Kingston, Lucindale Koalas and both Robe teams made some changes to the ladder with only four rounds left to play. The second 100 club winner was also drawn, congratulations to Maddie Redman! Read on below for the full report.
Kingston 15-133 defeated Lucindale Wombats 9-102
Absolutely perfect weather for tennis in Kingston. Kingston hosting the Lucindale Wombats. There were a few brother and son/father combinations for the Wombats men. Bill and Toby Longbottom played together in the mixed doubles taking the win 6-3 over Lou Leidig and Georgia Burns. Toby also won his singles 6-1 against Georgia, and his ladies doubles 9-5 with Caitlin Baker against Georgia and Abby Mules. Chandler and Brendon Smart got to play together in the mens doubles and ran away with a good win against Matt Menz and Shaun Mules 9-5. Shoutout for Kingston's Katie Rasheed on debut for the senior team, playing some fabulous tennis and managed to win her mixed and singles both 6-1. Match of the day would have to go to the number three men, Steve Edwards and Brendon Smart. There were some very long 30 shot rallies played with neither players looking like missing, Brendon taking the win in the end 6-4. Kingston won 4 out of 6 mixed doubles, Brendon was the sole mens singles winner for the wombats with the Kingston mens team proving strong. The ladies singles also going the way of Kingston winning 4 out of the 6, while the doubles at the end of the day went the way of the wombats, winning 4 out of the 6. Great day at Kingston and some great competition.
Frances/Lucindale Eagles 24-164 defeated Penola 0-0-38
Today's winner was tennis. Well done to Penola for getting a team together to enable the fixture to go ahead.
Lucindale Cockatoos 12-132 defeated by Robe Rebels 12-136
What a day of tennis!! With a close one in the mixed, both teams winning 3 sets each. The mens singles also saw 3 sets a piece. With Jed Regnier and Mark Edwards having a good battle in the top position, with Edwards coming away with the win 6-3. Jeremy Brathwaite also had a convincing win at number 6. The womens' singles saw Robe come away with 4 wins, with Heather Pitt and Kimberley Austin having a good battle along with Hayley Agnew and Katherine Legoe, Robe winning both games 7-5. Coming down to the doubles, the cockatoos won 4 out of 6 matches and 4 of them being tie breaks or 10-8. This saw the cockatoos bring it back to 12 sets each and Robe ended up coming away the winners by 4 games.
Robe Roosters 13-118 defeated Beachport 11-108
Perfect weather conditions in Robe. No wind, overcast and not too hot! Beachport strolled in to Robe with a few handy ring ins. Robe also had a few good fill ins. Hamish Stevenson had a late delivery from Santa on Friday with a new racket and it did wonders for him. Him and Barbara Hensel won the first set of the day 6-4. Shae Morrish had a bad calf injury and hope she recovers well. Lewis Ling did his thing in his singles getting the win 6-2. Tracey Bainger got her first singles win in a tight tiebreaker over Alex Heim. Really close coming into the doubles the top men in Tom McLennan and Tim Loveday couldn't do a thing wrong winning 9-0 over Egan Regnier and Paul Rains. Barbara Hensel and Alana Domaschenz got over their singles losses and won 9-3. Three set winners for the Roosters are Hamish Stevenson, Lisa Hall and Tracey Bainger (first time ever!). John Foster held up for Beachport winning his 3. Good day of tennis for all!
Naracoorte 12-117 defeated by Lucindale Koalas 12-124
A fantastic day at Naracoorte led to a tight competition between the top two teams. The day started with even sets in the mixed doubles, which set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. S. Baker/Redding kicked of proceedings for Naracoorte with a 6-4 win over Oliver/Snajder. Meanwhile, Legoe pair, Jess and Henry returned fire defeating Wende/Mosey, 6-1. W. Malone/M. Moyle-Read (N) battled it out against Wilken/Weaver (LK), the set tiebreak going the way of Naracoorte. In the singles, the Koalas made a strong start. Wins to Sam Graetz, Henry Legoe, Ben Wood, Jared Oliver had the Koalas sitting comfortable in the lead. However Naracoorte's ladies weren't far behind with wins to Poppy and Michele Moyle-Read, Jen Malone, Alix Mosey and Alice Redding. At the end of the singles Naracoorte held the lead 10-8. The Koalas however were not giving up. Quickly, they secured each of the men's doubles. Naracoorte found two more sets in the ladies' doubles, bringing the win down to the last match of the day. The crowd watched with bated breath (and some commentary curtesy of Rohan Wilken) as the mother-daughter Moyle-Read duo took on L. Graetz/C. Weaver on court 6. With plenty of long rallies, some excellent slices and a lot of passion, the game played out for over 90mins. But at the end of the day, the Koalas were too good, taking the set 9-7 to secure the win and top spot on the ladder. While the sets were shared around, well done to three set winners Sam Graetz, Henry Legoe and Ben Wood (Koalas) and Alice Redding (Naracoorte).
Round 12...
At the end of Round 11, we have a change in the ladder. Lucindale Koalas move to top of the ladder with their win, only one point ahead of Naracoorte and Frances/Lucindale. Coming up this Saturday, The top team will take on the Lucindale Wombats on grass. Earlier in the season, this match went down to the wire with the Wombats winning by only eight games. This will certainly be the match of the round. Naracoorte and Penola take on the Robe Rebels and Roosters. With a wedding taking out several Robe's players, Naracoorte will be certainly hoping to take the points and push for top spot. In other matches, Beachport will host Kingston and the Lucindale Cockatoos will host Frances/Lucindale. As the teams countdown the last few rounds, it will certainly be a fight for the finals positions.
