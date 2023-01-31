Tight tennis around South East

A fantastic day at Naracoorte led to a tight competition between the top two teams. The day started with even sets in the mixed doubles, which set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. S. Baker/Redding kicked of proceedings for Naracoorte with a 6-4 win over Oliver/Snajder. Meanwhile, Legoe pair, Jess and Henry returned fire defeating Wende/Mosey, 6-1. W. Malone/M. Moyle-Read (N) battled it out against Wilken/Weaver (LK), the set tiebreak going the way of Naracoorte. In the singles, the Koalas made a strong start. Wins to Sam Graetz, Henry Legoe, Ben Wood, Jared Oliver had the Koalas sitting comfortable in the lead. However Naracoorte's ladies weren't far behind with wins to Poppy and Michele Moyle-Read, Jen Malone, Alix Mosey and Alice Redding. At the end of the singles Naracoorte held the lead 10-8. The Koalas however were not giving up. Quickly, they secured each of the men's doubles. Naracoorte found two more sets in the ladies' doubles, bringing the win down to the last match of the day. The crowd watched with bated breath (and some commentary curtesy of Rohan Wilken) as the mother-daughter Moyle-Read duo took on L. Graetz/C. Weaver on court 6. With plenty of long rallies, some excellent slices and a lot of passion, the game played out for over 90mins. But at the end of the day, the Koalas were too good, taking the set 9-7 to secure the win and top spot on the ladder. While the sets were shared around, well done to three set winners Sam Graetz, Henry Legoe and Ben Wood (Koalas) and Alice Redding (Naracoorte).