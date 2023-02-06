Victoria Hotel a special meeting place with a nod to the 1920s

Owners of the Victoria Hotel Dimboola, Stoph and Meron Pilmore, are proud to be replicating the era of the 1920s in the hotel.
They've owned the business for eight years, including two years of uncertainty due to the pandemic.
The decor is a collection of items donated by people in the town, which Meran calls an "eclectic interpretation" of the 1920s. She also refers to it as "visual indigestion".
"The community decorated the hotel, it's all theirs really, there's a story to every item," she said, " and I know who gave us each item too."
"Pubs have changed, they're meeting places for families and groups, parties and special events now," Meran said.
"No longer are pubs all about the front bar and alcohol; there has been a steady change in the industry and it's best described now as, sober and social.
"We have a holistic approach to our hotel and there's never any pressure to drink alcohol. We have a full range of non-alcoholic and soft drinks, so it is a place for everyone to enjoy.
"A reading group meets regularly in the Elbow Room and we encourage people to come and just sit, relax and read if they wish."
The hotel is open seven days a week for dinner and weekends for lunch and dinner.
The challenges in finding sufficient staff in hospitality has been felt in Dimboola, like elsewhere in the the state, since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have some excellent staff and we are proud of them, but often they move on to other work or careers, so it is a constant challenge," Meran said.
"But we encourage their career moves, because we want them to have their best life."
With three chefs on board, they are proud of the menu and what the hotel offers. They hope the atmosphere they have created will encourage people to go out, enjoy a meal and the experience they have created at the Victoria.
The head chef has a professional history to be envied - the late Queen Elizabeth II was one of his clients. He has left the kitchen behind for a quieter life but continues to design and oversee the menu at Dimboola.
If people want to stay, upstairs the accommodation has been set up as basic hotel style with shared bathroom facilities and the eight rooms are often booked out.
Built in 1924, the hotel is on a corner block with grapevines shielding the outdoor tables from the sun.
Stepping through the main door into the foyer immediately transports people to a by-gone era, with the occasional squeaky floor board for effect!
"Coming to our hotel - is more than the meal - we've created an experience," Stoph said.
"We survived the pandemic because we had the retail bottle shop and could provide a take-away service but we did that as a necessity. It was a time of improvisation and not something we planned to include in the long term business plan."
"We got through the lock-downs, six in all, because the locals kept ordering - I'm sure sometimes they weren't hungry - but they kept ordering, they were great.
"Some of our customers wanted us to continue the take-away and delivery service but others in the town do that, and we don't want to take business away from them."
Meran added that "the restrictions were tough, but we did it to the letter and I am glad we did".
Shen has worked at the Horsham College for 12 years and the couple have three children, aged 10, 9, and 8 years old.
Her work in wellbeing and mental health provides an insight into some of the challenges people face "as they try to find that new normal after Covid, that we are told about so often", she said.
"Our hotel is a meeting place, or just somewhere to be with other people, " said Meran.
