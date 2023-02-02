Rehab service to support Limestone Coast cancer patients

A new service for cancer patients and their families has been launched in the south east, the Limestone Coast Cancer Rehab Service to help families navigate their cancer journey in a positive way.
The service is a brainchild of Good Country Physiotherapy's director Angela Willsmore and expects to be able to encourage a positive journey for families through cancer.
Ms Willsmore said that she saw a need for such a service to help patients and their families.
"Being diagnosed with cancer can be a scary time for patients and their families," she said.
"Often there is a significant focus on the diagnosis and the medical management required, such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy and in some cases, surgery.
"However the cancer journey is so much more than that and can impact patients in many other ways."
The Limestone Coast Cancer Rehab Service is to run through a website, www.limestonecoastcancerrehab.com.au which is to provide a range of ways a cancer rehabilitation physiotherapist can assist patients.
Ms Willsmore said that the new platform will feature local and statewide support groups as well as resources, and the cancer and rehab physiotherapists can help at all stages in the cancer journey.
"They can help from diagnosis to during and after treatment phases and during palliative care," she said.
"We have three post graduate trained cancer rehab physiotherapists working at Good Country Physiotherapy and in the Limestone Coast Rehab Service, Amy Hunt, Chelsey Rothall and myself."
The physiotherapists consult from Naracoorte, Bordertown, Keith, Kingston and Millicent.
"We provide a comprehensive initial assessment where we gather a detailed history, which includes all of the symptoms and details of any treatment received to date, including radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery," Ms Willsmore said.
"We review imaging and medical information as appropriate and liaise with other providers to ensure we get a thorough overview of the cancer journey to date.
"We establish goals which are specific and individualised to each person. They might be things like "I want to walk 2km every day without pain" or "I want to hang the washing on the line twice a week".
"We love to support our cancer patients to exercise safely at all stages of the cancer journey, as it is a vital component of the rehab and recovery."
The Limestone Coast Cancer Rehab Service is allegedly tailored to the individual patient and their family, mirroring the unique experience of cancer.
"We listen, we care, and we work with our patients to help them live well throughout their cancer journey," Ms Willsmore said.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.