Apsley's Catherine Warke and Shane Burke have had a busy eight months taking on the town's Border Inn and moving to the area from Melbourne but have big plans for the popular pub.
Since taking on the pub in early July 2022, Catherine said that the Border Inn, much like other pubs in the area, are very unique and provide a central point for clubs and families, local and tourist.
"There are often a few people who stop on a big trip just to have a break and try something different, and the Border Inn always saw a lot of people travelling through," she said.
"Dropping into a pub is also a great way for tourists to get to know the area, and there are a lot of secrets in our areas that you wouldn't read about online.
"People here love Apsley and they love where they live and they want people to enjoy it.
"We see many grey-haired nomads and silver-haired gypsy's coming through and Apsley is such a welcoming and safe area to came for a few nights or however long they want."
Co-owner, Shane Burke said it was interesting looking into the history of the building, and cued a lot of the pub's popularity to the interest in Apsley.
"Apsley is such an important part of the south-eastern parts of Australia... when Robe was a centre for bringing people into the gold fields, Apsley was a staging point," he said.
"All these little towns were outposts of sorts. The road from Adelaide came through Naracoorte, because Bordertown was all wetlands."
Despite jumping into the venture with both feet, Catherine and Shane agreed they haven't had many big memories outside of normal service, but are looking forward to what the future years will bring to the Border Inn.
On November 28, 2022 the Apsley Pub was hit by a driver off the Wimmera Highway, and while Catherine said she was thankful nobody was hurt in the early morning accident, the pub was shut down.
The vehicle remained inside the building after taking out three walls and the wooden bar and the stability of the old building was investigated, however Shane and Catherine said that repairs were on schedule.
Shane said that when the pub is in the cosmetic stage of rebuilding, he and Catherine are interested in seeing the exterior style continued within.
"The pub has had many different looks over the years, since it was originally built in the 1850s with a big renovation happening about 50 years ago which changed the exterior of the pub to be a more art-deco style and also removed the verandah," he said.
"We took over the Border Inn on the seventh of July last year (2022), and weren't able to find our groove in the local community before the accident happened.
"We moved from Melbourne into an area we had little experience with and took over a pub that was such as central point in not only the town but many people in neighbouring areas would know of the pub because it is on the highway and we had to grow quickly to meet that demand and positive relationship.
"We were so busy so quickly, and while it was a lot all at once, it was good because we had a community that welcomed us in."
Shane and Catherine heard about the pub's sale and took their opportunity after a radio station advertisement.
"We heard that the pub was being sold and heard through Cynthia Watts (family member of a shareholder) when it was advertised on a radio station," Shane said.
Catherine said that they were at the understanding that the shareholders recruited younger member of their family to promote the pub and try to sell it.
"They had been at it for a while and obviously the pandemic made things hard, so the younger ones formed a sub-committee," she said.
"We featured local produce and local chefs and staff, creating a stable hub in the area and keeping the economy flowing between supplier and table.
"When we open up again we want to continue customer-favourite dishes, like our pork chop, but we are also wanting to provide a bit of variety on classic dishes.
Catherine said she was thankful for the interest of their staff and their dedication to the business before and soon after the accident.
"Our staff are the best people, we had four and a bit months before the crash working with them, but they were a breath of fresh air so hard working," she said.
As soon as the Border Inn is to reopen, Shane and Catherine are to welcome back all staff as many have expressed interest in returning to the landmark pub.
