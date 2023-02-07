Members of the Liberal Party Cabinet learned how a regional business in Naracoorte can become a multi million dollar global distributor from their base in a small country town last week, during their visit to the Limestone Coast. Leader of the Opposition David Spiers and cabinet members spent almost two hours touring MiniJumbuk, witnessing the process that takes the raw material on the sheep's back to the products on the showroom floor.
Managing Director of MiniJumbuk Darren Turner told the Naracoorte Herald, he took the visiting MP's on a tour of the factory and showed them how the wool used in their products is processed, and explained the business model that has proven to be the success behind the growth of the business in premium wool bedding products."
"If we claim a quilt will keep you warm - it will. If we claim a quilt will give you a cool night's sleep - it will. If we say our pillows breathe - they do."
"If we get a 95 percent delivery success rate - we want 100 percent."
Mr Turner said Mr Spiers and his cabinet members showed interest in the business and it was an important opportunity to highlight what is achievable in a regional town. I think they realised big business doesn't have to always be established in a city and that's important for the regions."
The visit to MiniJumbuk was one of several visits they made during their stay in the Limestone Coast for the bi-annual parliamentary seminar.
"They watched Sleep Wellness Story on film, and asked questions that were constructive. I felt they were interested and were more informed due to their visit."
"They must have liked the products because they did some shopping while they were here!"
MiniJumbuk opened its doors in 1975. The inspiration for the business came when local sheep shearer, Don Wray, began carefully selecting and experimenting with the best wool varieties from local farms to create MiniJumbuk's first quilt.
Applying his unique understanding of wool's incredible properties, Don succeeded in creating a design that was light, warm, comfortable and hard wearing. And right there, an industry was born.
Since that time, MiniJumbuk has grown to become a global leader in the design and manufacture of premium wool bedding products, and is still proudly Australian owned.
" This was my sixth visit to the Limestone Coast region since becoming Leader of the Liberal Party just nine months ago and my fourth visit to the city of Mount Gambier," Mr Speirs said.
"While in the region I visited Keith, Bordertown, Naracoorte and Mount Gambier. At Bordertown I caught up with newly elected Tatiara Mayor Liz Goossens and talked about priorities for her region."
"As is customary on these trips, our team spread out to a range of visits which included well-known business MiniJumbuk in Naracoorte, Mount Gambier-based not-for-profit Spare ya Change 4 Kids, the Limestone Coast Fishermen's Co-operative and the Mount Gambier RSL."
Hon Nicola Centofanti MLC, Shadow Minister for Regional South Australia: said, "The Limestone Coast is an integral part of the state's community and economy, offering diverse work and lifestyle opportunities. The region contributes about $5 billion per annum towards the South Australian GDP with more than 30 per cent of the state's GDP produced by the region's agricultural sector."
"It's clear that some of these issues, such as labour shortages, accommodation, energy affordability and water resources, require immediate attention and focus to ensure the viability and growth of this wonderful region into the future."
Mr Turner told the Naracoorte Herald, "It's always our aim to exceed customer expectations. We had big discussion during Covid, and our decisions resulted in business growth which was an amazing outcome."
"What you see on the showroom floor is seven weeks of retail sales. We produce 3000 quilts a week and employ 50 staff.
"It's the care and attention that goes into MiniJumbuk products that makes our brand different, " said Mr Turner, who has held the Managing Director role since 1983.
Photos were provided by Mr Speirs and Ms Centofanti
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.