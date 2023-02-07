Naracoorte Herald
Businesses can be successful on the global stage from regions

February 7 2023 - 5:30pm
Cabinet members visited MiniJumbuk in Naracoorte as part of the tour of the Limestone Coast.

Members of the Liberal Party Cabinet learned how a regional business in Naracoorte can become a multi million dollar global distributor from their base in a small country town last week, during their visit to the Limestone Coast. Leader of the Opposition David Spiers and cabinet members spent almost two hours touring MiniJumbuk, witnessing the process that takes the raw material on the sheep's back to the products on the showroom floor.

