He moved into work as a film and television actor in Australia, and became known for his varied performances both as character actor and leading man in TV series such as Rush for the ABC network, and All the Rivers Run for HBO. John featured in the New Wave of Australian cinema of the seventies in movies that included Summerfield, The Getting of Wisdom, End Play and Breaker Morant. John remained in music through his theatre work; in Godspell, Two Gentlemen of Verona, A Little Night Music, Jacques Brel, They're Playing Our Song with Jacki Weaver, as well as the classic leading roles of Henry Higgins, Captain Von Trapp and Fagin. He also starred in a highly successful tour of The Woman in Black.

