'It's nice to know something I did, lifted peoples spirits even for a while.'

By Sheryl Lowe
February 9 2023 - 12:30pm
The John Lennon Songbook staring John Waters (right) with Stewart D'Arrietta (left) and the Liverpool Band

The combined talents of performer John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta, performing the John Lennon Songbook, is on its way to Horsham Town Hall on February10. John has explored and honoured his relationship with Lennon's music for 30 years and promises a night of all the songs you love to hear from the explosion of the 60's era of music.

