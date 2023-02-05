Naracoorte Herald

Businesses can be successful on the global stage from a regional base

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:18pm, first published February 5 2023 - 3:06pm
Cabinet members visited Mini Jumbuck in Naracoorte as part of the tour of the Limestone Coast.

Members of the Liberal Party toured the Limestone Coast and spoke to recently elected mayor of the Tatiara Councol, Liz Goossens about her priorities for the region.

