Lucindale Koalas lead as season draws to close

The end of the season is fast approaching in the Naracoorte SportsPower Southern Ports Tennis Association. With only three games left, the top four teams are all in a desperate fight to secure themselves a place in the Division 1 final. Check out the reports from Saturday's matches below.
Beachport 10-99 defeated by Kingston 14-136
Beautiful day for tennis down in Beachport today. Beachport were without their top two men Jake Harris and Tim Loveday which helped Kingston a bit as their number 1 man Matt Menz was also out for the day. Mixed doubles were three a piece looking like it was going to be a closely contested day. Kingston broke away in the singles winning 4 of the men, and 4 of the women. Most games were relatively one sided, but a close battle was going on at the back court between Abby Mules and Lucy Corman. A very evenly contested with some great rallies and shots and in the end Lucy came away with the win 7-5. Top womens doubles came off first giving Kingston the 12 sets for the day, needing one more set to win and Beachport definitely put up a fight. Natalie Chambers and Alexis Heim won 10-8 against Nicola Crane and Jacob Mules. In what was likely match of the day and another close doubles game, Beachport pair Benjamin Lang and Todd Watson defeated Lou Leidig and Will Edwards in a tiebreaker 10-9, great doubles game with lots of rallies. Three set winners for the day were: Beachport- Todd Watson, Lucy Corman and Maddie Redman and for Kingston- Stephen Edwards, Timothy Parker, Bianca Cunneen and Stacey Lehmann.
Lucindale Koalas 17-148 defeated Lucindale Wombats 7-95
The Koalas came up against the wombats this week with the mixed doubles setting the scene with the Koalas winning 4 out of the 6 mixed and they went on to win 17 sets to 7. It was a great day despite the score line with many great matches being played. The top mixed double was a cracker with the wombats, E Handbury C Smart coming out on top 7-5 in a tiebreaker against L and S Graetz. The bottom mixed had a 7-5 set with the koalas, A Ross and B Snajdar taking the points this time against T Longbottom and S Crocker. Some long singles matches were had with young gun Tom Handbury taking on the experience of Henry Legoe with the experience eventually getting there 7-5! Amelia Wood and Vander Maywald had a marathon match with Amelia winning in a tie breaker. Match of the day however was the epic match between Samuel Crocker and Ben Wood with Samuel Crocker winning 13 - 11 in a tie breaker. To finish the day there were again some great doubles action but the Koalas showed their strength in winning all 6 mens and womens doubles with the match to watch being the top ladies double with the Koalas ladies, L Graetz C Weaver taking the points in a cliff hanger 10-9 match over E Handbury and B Anderson. 3 match winners for the day were T Ware, H Legoe, A Ross, J Oliver J Legoe for the Koalas and no 3 set winners for the wombats.
Penola 7-86 defeated by Robe Roosters 17-133
Robe Roosters defeated Penola on a beautiful, yet humid day for tennis. The scores were not reflective of the great matches played. With the illustrious wedding of Egan Regnier, the two "Pete's" were called into action with Pete Obst and Agnew claiming 5 wins between them and combining for a double combo to liken the "Woodies"! With a strong start by Robe, winning 4/6 mixed, then claiming all men's singles. Penola responded with 4 wins in the ladies singles with only Samantha Matthews and Lisa Hall holding for Robe. The sun was out, leading into some entertaining doubles especially with the ambidextrous Sam McDougal, but Robe were too strong, winning 5 out of 6.
Lucindale Cockatoos 5-84 defeated by Frances/Lucindale Eagles 19-149
The Country club was the spot for tennis on Saturday. The courts were in tip top condition despite the rain the day before and the afternoon tea was delicious - almost as good as the spreads the Frances team put on at home. The Eagles were way too strong, and all players contributed to the win. Peter Lawrie and Mark Bucket for the Cockatoos had convincing wins in their singles to keep the flag flying for their team.
Naracoorte defeated Robe Rebels by forfeit.
In Round 13...
It's Wimbledon Round and the grand final is getting closer! The Luc. Koalas still hold top spot on the ladder by one point over last year's runner-up, Naracoorte. They're bound to be tested this week though by an in-form Kingston. Frances/Luc. Eagles are looking strong in third. They've had few big wins in recent weeks and will be looking to steal another against the Robe Rebels. The Luc. Wombats and Beachport will be in for a good hit. Beachport currently sit in 6 th and will be hoping to hold onto their finals position. The Luc. Cockatoos and Robe Roosters is the other match at Lucindale with play starting from 12:30pm. The only match away from Lucindale this week sees Naracoorte take on Penola at home. Naracoorte looking to hold onto second spot and stay in the Div 1 final.
