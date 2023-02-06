Lucindale Koalas lead as season draws to close

The Koalas came up against the wombats this week with the mixed doubles setting the scene with the Koalas winning 4 out of the 6 mixed and they went on to win 17 sets to 7. It was a great day despite the score line with many great matches being played. The top mixed double was a cracker with the wombats, E Handbury C Smart coming out on top 7-5 in a tiebreaker against L and S Graetz. The bottom mixed had a 7-5 set with the koalas, A Ross and B Snajdar taking the points this time against T Longbottom and S Crocker. Some long singles matches were had with young gun Tom Handbury taking on the experience of Henry Legoe with the experience eventually getting there 7-5! Amelia Wood and Vander Maywald had a marathon match with Amelia winning in a tie breaker. Match of the day however was the epic match between Samuel Crocker and Ben Wood with Samuel Crocker winning 13 - 11 in a tie breaker. To finish the day there were again some great doubles action but the Koalas showed their strength in winning all 6 mens and womens doubles with the match to watch being the top ladies double with the Koalas ladies, L Graetz C Weaver taking the points in a cliff hanger 10-9 match over E Handbury and B Anderson. 3 match winners for the day were T Ware, H Legoe, A Ross, J Oliver J Legoe for the Koalas and no 3 set winners for the wombats.