Taste Unplugged is in Naracoorte

Taste Unplugged will be held on Saturday February 11 - 12.00 noon - 6.00pm in the Naracoorte Town Square. This is a free family, community event, so bring a chair or rug and enjoy an afternoon of music and entertainment.
This is not a licenced event - therefore alcohol is not available, but there will be a variety of other drinks and food available.
At midday, Students from Jamie Boyington, Stingybach Music will be playing - and these upcoming musicians maybe our Stars of the future.. other talented artists include -Poppy Read - Moyle, a talented young local singer/ songwriter, Ben Hood Ben Uppill, Michael Willow Wilson with Willowis, Suzie and Bronte Lockwood and to finish, Roachy The Unruly Mob , playing Acoustics, Rock and The Blues.
The Lions will have their Chip Van and a BBQ operating, Kassie and Ahmet Temel will have their Food Van - the Turk Bey, The Migrant Resource Centre, Frances Kirby and Lala will provide a variety of food available - including spring rolls, curry puffs, phad thai and fried rice and the Pearl Indian will have pizza's available. There will also be a range of food and coffee available from the nearby shops.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council has sponsored the event and the local Business Association and the Naracoorte Lion's Club have assisted.
Come along and enjoy this free Entertainment afternoon - Saturday February 11 at 12.noon in the Town Square. We look to seeing you all.
