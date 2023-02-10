Taste Unplugged is in Naracoorte

The Lions will have their Chip Van and a BBQ operating, Kassie and Ahmet Temel will have their Food Van - the Turk Bey, The Migrant Resource Centre, Frances Kirby and Lala will provide a variety of food available - including spring rolls, curry puffs, phad thai and fried rice and the Pearl Indian will have pizza's available. There will also be a range of food and coffee available from the nearby shops.