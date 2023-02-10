Naracoorte Herald

Music in the town square of Naracoorte, bring a rug or chair to sit on.

By Sheryl Lowe
February 10 2023 - 3:30pm
Taste Unplugged is in Naracoorte

Taste Unplugged will be held on Saturday February 11 - 12.00 noon - 6.00pm in the Naracoorte Town Square. This is a free family, community event, so bring a chair or rug and enjoy an afternoon of music and entertainment.

