Apsley and District Motorsport Club revved into 2023 with a great start to the season. The club faced challenges during the pandemic with cancellations and border restrictions and also had to cancel several race-meets due to wet weather but Sunday February 5th provided perfect conditions for one of the youngest drivers to join the A team.
Jayden Garner (14 years old) is a third generation motorsport enthusiast taking to the track at 11 years of age in a specially modified car. He learned to drive on his grandfather's farm in Glencoe in the South East of SA and learned the ropes from his dad Joe.
With a number of trophies already under his belt, he added to the collection on Sunday coming second in his first race against the adult team, just pipping his dad at the finish line.
Jayden has landed wrong way up once or twice on the track but his father Joe said when Jayden began racing, "the track is the right place for racing - not on the road - and Jayden's car is fitted out with safety equipment and he learns skill and safety measures from his peers."
Drivers and sponsors come from across the South East and West Wimmera including - Edenhope, Naracaoorte, Millicent, Mt Gambier and Apsley
Next race date Sunday February 19
