Racing is for the track not on the road.

By Sheryl Lowe
February 7 2023 - 2:30pm
A GRADE Equal 1st Len Holmes & Dwayne McCallum 2nd Jayden Garner 3rd Joe Garner Phot supplied.

Apsley and District Motorsport Club revved into 2023 with a great start to the season. The club faced challenges during the pandemic with cancellations and border restrictions and also had to cancel several race-meets due to wet weather but Sunday February 5th provided perfect conditions for one of the youngest drivers to join the A team.

