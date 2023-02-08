What's On: local and nearby

SUPPORT LOCAL
Naracoorte's Taste Unplugged
Saturday, February 11, from noon until 6pm, Naracoorte Town Square, featuring music acts, free admission, BYO chairs, food trucks available, strictly no alcohol area.
SHOP LOCAL
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, February 11, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the historic vehicle display will be open. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
OFF TO THE RACES
2023 Naracoorte Cup
Sunday, February 12, a day for the whole family, The 2023 Naracoorte Cup will be held at the Naracoorte Racing Club, 4 kilometres from the township, more information online.
MORNING TEA
Naracoorte Hospital Auxiliary Annual Event
Tuesday. February 14, the Naracoorte Hospital Auxiliary to host the annual morning tea, from 10am at the Naracoorte Bowls Club, featuring guest speaker, Louise Masters, all welcome, $15pp, raffle at the door.
LIVE MUSIC
Lake Charlegrarke Country Music Marathon - Roadtrip
Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19, Lake Charlegrarke hosts annual Country Music event, family friendly, tickets available through festival's Facebook page, camping and food vans.
CRAFTY CARDS
Card Making Class
Saturday, February 18, all welcome to a crafty afternoon, kits are prepared in advance for anyone attending, bookings essential, 12:30pm at CWA Hall, Sandstone Avenue, call Margaret on 0438 886 424 for more information.
LOCAL PRODUCE
150K Feast - Roadtrip
Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26, Horsham hosts 150k Feast, featuring local produce, Food Truck Expo at Horsham showgrounds, read more online.
VIBRAPHONE CONCERT
Virtuoso Nick Parnell visits Naracoorte
Saturday, February 25, Naracoorte Town Hall Foyer, from 2pm, virtuoso Nick Parnell performs Songs of Comfort and Hope, featuring modern arrangements of traditional songs, classic works, and pop music through the vibraphone with double bass.
ASH ANNIVERSARY
Ash Wednesday Anniversary - Kalangadoo
Thursday, February 26, from 6pm at Railway Terrace, Ash Wednesday memorial, community gathering to acknowledge the 40th anniversary of the bushfires, all are welcome.
