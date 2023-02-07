Lucindale Australia Day recipients received their awards from Mayor Patrick Ross who was a recipient in 2022. He welcomed everyone and congratulated the winners, commending them on their selfless contributions to the community of Lucindale.
"We are all Australian and we all have something to celebrate," the mayor said.
Vanessa Clarke was awarded Lucindale's Citizen of the Year for her outstanding to the Lucindale community for many years.
She has contributed to the Kindergarten on the Governing council, assisted with fundraising and worked with the teachers and students.
At LAS, she worked in the classrooms supervising reading, art, craft, excursions and events for over a decade. She is currently on the governing committee and finance committee, she works on the canteen and is currently organising a parent group.
He volunteering extends to all sports in the schools and township area including baton relay, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, and javelin. In addition she works with golf, tennis, netball, and football and cooks egg and bacon rolls for school boys football Saturday mornings.
She coordinated police, a doctor, a council wellbeing coordinator and substance abuse coordinator for a forum for teachers and parents.
Vanessa is an example of how you can make your town a better place by participating.
Lucindale's Community Event of the Year was awarded to the Lucindale Area School Canteen Committee's Halloween Trick or Treat Fundraiser.
Between 80 and 150 children have participated in the annual Halloween Trick or Treat event since 2016. The event includes households that are willing to take part and it provides an opportunity for families to get to know each other and interact.
The event provides a platform for children to participate in safe way, what is an international fun day for children, is open and available to include children who would normally not be able to participate because they live on farms.
The school canteen committee has continue to keep the canteen open providing a healthy option for students, due to the success of the Halloween event.
The Trick or Treat event has been supported by local businesses including the Football and Netball Clubs, Scouts, Ambulance, Kindy, Post Office, Deli, Hotel and Vet as well as many individuals.
It is not only open to Lucindale families - visiting families form Kingston, Millicent, Mt Gambier and Naracoorte travel to the event because it is a safe environment for children to enjoy Halloween.
Lucindale's Young Citizen award was presented to Like Farrell.
Luke is involved in many committees and organisations, willing to assist anywhere he sees a need. He is a Wool Convener for the Lucindale PA&H Society and Rural Ambassador representing the region. He is CFS volunteer, committee member for the Lucindale Yakka Wakkas B&S Ball and a member of the Lions Club, a member of the Field Days Committee.
Like believes young people should step up and he does just that.
It has been said, "Luke - he's into everything," and yet he is still a proud family man and continues to work at making Lucindale a better place.
He has grown in confidence over the past seven years and encourages young people in the community, lending a positive voice to rural youth in the region - providing a great example to others to follow.
Lucindale Active Citizen of the Year Victor Tischer has volunteered much of his time helping the Lucindale Scouts, the drinks van at the Field Days, and many more jobs that need doing.
Recently his neighbour needed to live in Adelaide for much needed treatment - Victor maintained his garden and lawns during this time.
After the Avenue-Blackford-Lucindale fires in 2021, Voctor volunteerd his time to help Blaze Aid with fencing every day for 5 months.
Since 2013 Victor has been volunteering at the Naracoorte Lucindale cemeteries making concrete slabs, attaching plaques, and erecting stones. He also made structures to display the new numbering system at the Lucindale cemetery. In addition he helps with the gardening at the cemetery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.