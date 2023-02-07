Naracoorte Herald
Selfless winners in sport, ag-shows, school canteens and cindale

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 8 2023 - 7:30am
Lucindale Australia Day recipients received their awards from Mayor Patrick Ross who was a recipient in 2022. He welcomed everyone and congratulated the winners, commending them on their selfless contributions to the community of Lucindale.

Local News

