Naracoorte Herald

The parade begins at 12.30 pm and it begins with 40 floats

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 8 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henley on Lake Wallace committee - Back row from left Keiren Brennan, Rebecca Heath, Lizzie Kealy, Hugh Caldow (president), Geoff Langsworth, Robert Wall Front row from left Debbie McLeish, Julie West, Sarah Domaschenz, Morgan Coventry (secretary) Taking the photo also is Toni Domaschenz

Henley on Lake Wallace is an annual family festival held on the second weekend of February on the shores of Lake Wallace, Edenhope and this weekend is heating up for the special celebrations of 100 years of the festival with a street parade at 12.30 pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.