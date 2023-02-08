Henley on Lake Wallace is an annual family festival held on the second weekend of February on the shores of Lake Wallace, Edenhope and this weekend is heating up for the special celebrations of 100 years of the festival with a street parade at 12.30 pm.
After the heartbreaking decision to cancel the official 100 years event in last year due to the pandemic, the committee is gearing up for a fantastic weekend.
Committee member and organiser Lizzie Kealey said there are 40 entries for the street parade, starting at 12.30 pm and two categories for the Rolling pin Challenge, with over 30 past winners taking part to celebrate 50 years of the Rolling Pin event.
"This weekend is very special considering the cancellation in the past two years due to Covid - I suppose we could say this festival has been three years in the making because we've waited to hold it all that time."
"We really want people to come for the street parade at 12.30 pm and enjoy the day from the start. I'm sure there'll be surprises too."
Photos below provided by the Henley on Lake Wallace Committee from past events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.