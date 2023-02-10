Regional councils and communities have been plunged into chaos and confusion, 46 elected members could lose their positions over a procedural breakdown in the November elections.
New councils elected in November may now facing the uncertainty of their viability and ability to continue in office as four mayors and 46 councillors face the uncertainty of their position.
At least 80 percent of the 46 councillors affected are from regional councils and one mayor is from a suburban council, according to spokesperson from Shadow Minister Sam Telfer's office.
Naracoorte Lucindale Mayor Patrick Ross told the Naracoorte Herald, he was pleased to be informed today his council is not affected and neither is the Kingston Council. He is attending an LCLGA meeting and said he believes three or four of the Limestone Coast councils could be affected by this latest issue, including Wattle Range, Grant and Tatiara Councils.
This is the latest issue in a chaotic start to the new four-year term of local government. Several councils began the term with-out a mayor and some with-out councillor positions filled, due to changes in legislation in local government elections which with-held the names of candidates until after the closing date to nominate. Councils affected bore the brunt of the cost of an additional election and many more may if this issue requires a return to the polls.
Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Telfer said today, "South Australians will likely be asked to return to the ballot box over the issue which occurred after information required by the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) was not returned by members in time."
"However, some regional councillors did not receive notification of the issue, or if they did, were notified on the day the information was due to be returned.|
Shadow Minister for Local Government, Sam Telfer, said Minster for Local Government Geoff Brock and the Electoral Commission of SA must share blame".
"It is Geoff Brock's sole responsibility to ensure local government runs smoothly but his failure to do so has resulted in a monumental stuff up that will cost people positions they thought they had won fair and square," Mr Telfer said.
"The legislation is watertight, but Geoff Brock's communication of proper process has been non-existent and now we find ourselves in this frustrating and avoidable situation.
"It's also clear that ECSA's communication on this issue has been poor - it's as if the Commissioner had known this problem was snowballing but chose not to act.
"With so many people impacted, ECSA should have seen the warning signs from a mile away and it shouldn't have ever gotten this far.
"We still have a situation on our hands where some regional councillors are unaware of the impact of the issue on them, which once again speaks to Geoff Brock and ECSA's failure to communicate.
"What we're forgetting here too is the impact this has on the community and the massive hit to public confidence in the local government area.
"This chaos and confusion was avoidable and needs to be rectified as quickly as possible."
Minister Brock's office has been contacted for comment.
