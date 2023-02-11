Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte Lucindale Council Mayor Patrick Ross confirmed a councillor is involved in election debacle

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 12 2023
Naracoorte Lucindale Council in November 2022 - Cr Craig McGuire is on the far right. Picture Sheryl Lowe

Councillor Craig McGuire has been stood down from the Naracoorte Lucindale Council for late lodgment of the Campaign Donation Return form but he will appeal the decision. Cr McGuire was advised by the Electoral Commission SA (ECSA), he was one of the 46 councillors affected by the local government election bungle, just before the news broke in the media.

