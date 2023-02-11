Councillor Craig McGuire has been stood down from the Naracoorte Lucindale Council for late lodgment of the Campaign Donation Return form but he will appeal the decision. Cr McGuire was advised by the Electoral Commission SA (ECSA), he was one of the 46 councillors affected by the local government election bungle, just before the news broke in the media.
Dozens of councillors and up to four mayors failed to lodge campaign returns on time with the ECSA and have been stood down from their positions.
Cr McGuire spoke to the Naracoorte Herald on Friday February 10 and confirmed he has lodged his forms but he has been stood down from his position as elected member of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council, pending his appeal.
Referring to the late lodgment of documents he said, "I have not received any gifts and never have in all the years I have served on council. and I made every effort to lodge the form."
Friday afternoon February 10 Naracoorte Lucindale Council Mayor Patrick Ross told the Naracoorte Herald, no one from his council was affected, but later in the day he confirmed a councillor with the Naracoorte Lucindale Council had been stood down.
Cr McGuire said he made several attempts to lodge his campaign returns prior to the election in November 2022, with no success. After his third attempt he was blocked from the ECSA portal, he sought the assistance of council staff in November 2022, who sat with him in Chambers to try to assist him lodging the forms.
Again, with out success, he said he rang ECSA and was told he would be contacted by one of their officers by phone.
The call from ECSA did not eventuate, so he reported the issue to Naracoorte Lucindale Council's CEO Trevor Smart.
On January 27 2023, Cr McGuire received a call from ECSA relating to the issue and he repeated his story to them.
"I repeated my story to the ECSA officer and they said they could see a record of my phone calls and conversations on their system, " Cr McGuire said.
"They (ECSA) agreed to post me a hard copy which I completed and returned it to ECSA. The form didn't have a deadline on it."
"l am disappointed in the system and will appeal the decision. I have good grounds for my appeal and believe I will be successful."
Cr McGuire said he made five phone calls to ECSA about the matter, in addition to trying to lodge his declaration on the portal. He said. he was told by ECSA the officer who was meant to contact him was no longer working with ECSA, and this further delayed his requests for help.
The Naracoorte Herald has obtained a record of Cr McGuire's phone calls to ECSA and the declaration which shows he has received no gifts. The document has been lodged with ECSA.
Cr McGuire was re-elected to the Naracoorte Lucindale Council in the November 2022 elections after a long career in local government including eight years as Deputy Mayor.
This is the latest issue in a chaotic start to the new four-year term of local government. Several councils began the term without a mayor and some without a full council. Changes in legislation in local government elections have been blamed.
Councils affected, bore the brunt of the cost of a supplementary election and many more may, if this latest issue requires a return to the polls.
Several of the Limestone Coast councils who could be affected by the latest issue, include Wattle Range, Grant and Tatiara Councils.
