Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock provided a statement to the Naracoorte Herald on Saturday February 11, about the current election chaos spreading across South Australia, with three or four mayors and over 40 councillors advised they'll lose their positions in council for failure to lodge disclosure of gift forms.
Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Telfer has blamed Minister Brock for the chaos councils and communities are facing but the minister said the parliament gave the Electoral Commission full control of local government elections.
"It is unfortunate and disappointing to see Mr Telfer attempting to score political points on this matter given these changes were sought by the local government sector when Mr Telfer was the President of the LGA.
"The parliament gave full responsibility for local government elections to ECSA to ensure the returns process is independent and objective. That is in the public interest.
"If any responsibility is to be borne for the current set of circumstances, it must be borne by the 45 members who failed to heed the repeated advice from ECSA and the history of advocacy from Mr Telfer himself."
Shadow Minister for Local Government, Sam Telfer, said Minster for Local Government Geoff Brock and the Electoral Commission of SA must share blame".
"It is Geoff Brock's sole responsibility to ensure local government runs smoothly but his failure to do so has resulted in a monumental stuff up that will cost people positions they thought they had won fair and square," Mr Telfer said.
"The legislation is watertight, but Geoff Brock's communication of proper process has been non-existent and now we find ourselves in this frustrating and avoidable situation.
"It's also clear that ECSA's communication on this issue has been poor - it's as if the Commissioner had known this problem was snowballing but chose not to act.
"With so many people impacted, ECSA should have seen the warning signs from a mile away and it shouldn't have ever gotten this far.
"We still have a situation on our hands where some regional councillors are unaware of the impact of the issue on them, which once again speaks to Geoff Brock and ECSA's failure to communicate.
"What we're forgetting here too is the impact this has on the community and the massive hit to public confidence in the local government area.
"This chaos and confusion was avoidable and needs to be rectified as quickly as possible."
Three or four of the Limestone Coast councils could be affected by this latest issue, including Wattle Range, Grant and Tatiara Councils.
