When Sophie Mock realised not everyone in the world has clean water, this Bordertown 11 year old was inspired to do something about it. After a discussion with her parents Sophie began fundraising to have a well installed in Uganda and provide a entire village with clean water. Sophie was 10 years old at the time.
It wasn't Sophie's first fundraising project but was by far the most adventurous. Her family had sponsored children over seas before and she raised $700 by selling cordial and baked goods to contribute for her sponsored child.
Her mother Trina said, " When she told me she wanted to raise #12,000, I thought we should talk to her dad (Jon) because he is the accountant in the family."
A talk with her dad meant she'd have to raise $1000 a month to reach her goal of providing a well in 12 months time.
"I couldn't understand why people don't have fresh water, I thought that's not fair. So let's do something about it," Sophie told us.
With the help of her parents Jon and Trina Mock, and the support of her grandparents she held baked good stalls, a BBQ at a clearing sale with her dad, fairy floss sales, cordial from home grown lemons and plums, muffins and cupcakes to sell after church to the congregation, dried apples and lemons from the family garden, raffles and a ladies day out.
"The community supported Sophie," her mum said, "they bought the baked goods and let her hold stalls outside their shops and we set up a facebook page to let people know when her goods were available. And she did receive donations from people who wanted to help, but she did the work.
One of our friends provided bottles from their winery for the cordial so her cordial presented well and people could return with their bottle for a re-fill at a discounted price."
"Mum and I did the cooking together," Sophie said, "and my sister Asha helped me but my sister Eliza is at boarding school so she couldn't help as much, but she supported me."
"My friends from school helped on the baked goods stalls sometimes."
Having raised $12,000 for a well, Sophie now has her sights set on building a toilet block in Uganda.
"It's only $5,000 Mum," she said, "it won't be as much work and we could do that in six months."
Her maternal grandparents Janene and the late Dean Childs ran a drug and alcohol service at Carabran for many years so she has witnessed kindness for others in her life but, "Sophie has always been a kind girl, she began fundraising for others when she was about eight, and she has just continued," said Trina.
"Her uncle is in Uganda at present and sent a video of a well in use which has been a real inspiration for Sophie to see a well like hers in action."
Sophie is in year six and her favorite subjects are Maths, PE, Science and English.
She she may have the opportunity to travel to Uganda with Compassion next year to see her well in action and meet the community she has helped.
