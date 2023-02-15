Naracoorte Herald

A toilet block is only $5,000 and we could do that in six months

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 16 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Mock presenting a cheque of $12,000 to David Helyard from Compassion Australia for a well in Uganda at Highway Church Bordertown. Photo supplied.

When Sophie Mock realised not everyone in the world has clean water, this Bordertown 11 year old was inspired to do something about it. After a discussion with her parents Sophie began fundraising to have a well installed in Uganda and provide a entire village with clean water. Sophie was 10 years old at the time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.