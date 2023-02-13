Naracoorte Herald

The responsibility lays with the elected members say ECSA

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will voters have to go back to the polls to replace members stood down.

"Non-provision of disclosure returns for the 2022 Local Government Elections ECSA can confirm 45 elected members have failed to lodge their disclosure returns on time for the 2022 Local Government Elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.