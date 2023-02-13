"Non-provision of disclosure returns for the 2022 Local Government Elections ECSA can confirm 45 elected members have failed to lodge their disclosure returns on time for the 2022 Local Government Elections.
Legislation requires they must now vacate their position on council.
Under legislation elected members are required to lodge two disclosure returns. If these returns are not submitted within the designated timeframe, legislation requires that they must vacate their position on council. The legislation allows no discretion.
Affected elected members may lodge an application with the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) to seek reinstatement.
More than 1200 candidates nominated for the 2022 Local Government Elections and of those, the vast majority have complied with the legislative requirements.
It is the elected members responsibility to ensure that they understand and comply with the relevant legislation. ECSA provides extensive guidance to candidates to assist them to meet their legislative obligations.
As these matters may be subject to SACAT legal proceedings, it is not appropriate for ECSA to disclose the names of the elected members affected."
ECSA also advised, the matter involves 36 councils across regional and metro South Australia and 3 mayors. All affected councils and elected members have been advised
