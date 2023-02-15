What's On: Local events and roadtrips

BOOKWORMS CHAT
Teen Book Club at Naracoorte Library
Thursday, February 16, Naracoorte Library is launching book club for teens aged 13-19, monthly club to chat all about books, register at library prior to event, 7pm to 8pm.
LIVE MUSIC
Lake Charlegrarke Country Music Marathon - Roadtrip
Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19, Lake Charlegrarke hosts annual Country Music event, family friendly, tickets available through festival's Facebook page, camping and food vans.
CRAFTY CARDS
Card Making Class
Saturday, February 18, all welcome to a crafty afternoon, kits are prepared in advance for anyone attending, bookings essential, 12:30pm at CWA Hall, Sandstone Avenue, call Margaret on 0438 886 424 for more information.
EARLY LEARNING
Bat Cave Babies at Naracoorte Library
Friday, February 23, for carers and babies up to 18 months old, gentle rhymes, bubbles and chance to chat and relax in welcoming space, from 9:30am.
LOCAL PRODUCE
150K Feast - Roadtrip
Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26, Horsham hosts 150k Feast, featuring local produce, Food Truck Expo at Horsham showgrounds, read more online.
FRINGE 2023
Naracoorte Fringe Festival
Saturday, February 25, 4 hour program of seven world class acts, family friendly, free and super fun, food trucks, market stalls, buskers, tickets available adelaidefringe.com.au or 1300 621 255
VIBRAPHONE CONCERT
Virtuoso Nick Parnell visits Naracoorte
Saturday, February 25, Naracoorte Town Hall Foyer, from 2pm, virtuoso Nick Parnell performs Songs of Comfort and Hope, featuring modern arrangements of traditional songs, classic works, and pop music through the vibraphone with double bass.
SHOW TIME
Lucindale PA&H Society Show
Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, attractions for all ages, including nursery, play area for younger children, fairy floss, show bags, displays and competitions, unlimited show rides for $20 per child for 5 hrs, adult Lego and prizes, chocolate competitions, gate charges; $10pp, seniors and students are $5pp, under 10yrs old enter free.
