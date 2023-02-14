Kev Otten takes first on challenging Veterans Golf outing

A wonderful field of 78 veteran golfers turned up at Robe to tackle its very challenging course.
Pins were tight in behind bunkers, the shrubbery alongside the fairways were unforgiving, meaning lots of lost balls, but the weather was perfect.
3 players recorded a 37 and from there the remaining scores tapered off quickly.
First Division was won by a local, "Big" Kev Otten on a countback from another local, Wally Altschwager, and third was Terry Chant being counted out.
Second Div went to the old stalwart, Bruce Packer from Millicent, with 32 points, then Mt Gambier's Mark Teakle's 29 won a countback from Peter Bateman.
The 5 NTP's were Wayne Peters, Kevin Cook, Mike Atwell, Ken Whitehead, and Terry Chant. The ball rundown was to 29 and the Scotch went to the raucous Rob Cece, who let everyone know! The Ross Orchard trophy was won by our Secretary, Russ Lingham and Dave Douglas.
Dodging the Southern Ports week our next outing is now 3 weeks away on March 6 at Blue Lake, then in another 3 weeks is our AGM at Mt Gambier on March 27th, an Ambrose. We are still seeking a Vice Captain in our nominations. Not a big job.
"Got the Snake"
