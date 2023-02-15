Naracoorte Herald
Who's to blame for council chaos? It's up for grabs

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:53pm
The secrecy surrounding the council chaos that resulted in 45 councillors being stood down in 36 councils across the state has continued this week, as the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) refuse to release the names of those they have stood down. Three mayors have also been stood down from their position.

