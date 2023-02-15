Who's to blame for council chaos? It's up for grabs

The secrecy surrounding the council chaos that resulted in 45 councillors being stood down in 36 councils across the state has continued this week, as the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) refuse to release the names of those they have stood down. Three mayors have also been stood down from their position.
Forty five councillors have failed to lodge forms declaring gifts received if any, by the deadline according to ECSA. The forms had to be returned even members had not received any gifts..
Who's to blame for the debacle that has resulted in members being stood down - after they'd been inducted, after they'd formed their new council, have been included in confidential council matters and publicly congratulated - is now up for grabs.
Shadow Minister for Local Government Sam Telfer spoke out early, laying the blame with Minister for local Government Geoff Brock and ECSA. Mr Brock reminded Mr Telfer it was his government that changed the process around lodgment of gift declaration forms. CEO's were originally responsible to make sure the forms were lodged, but in the 2022 election, members were responsible for the lodgment.
Mr Brock and ECSA have both issued statements saying, it was ultimately the responsibility of the individual to lodge the forms
Some of the councillors who have been stood down have spoken out and say they intend to appeal the decision by ECSA , saying they had difficulty with the system and were unable to get as response from ECSA with-in the time frame.
The latest in issues that has plagued this election, places 36 councils in the position of operating with-out a full council and the implication of that on motions passed or not passed is yet to be realised
It also means voters may face the polls again in 2023 if appeals are not successful and councillors affected are not reinstated.
