Lake Wallace parkrun will hold a Pride-themed rainbow event this weekend, to spread a message of support and welcome to members of the West Wimmera Shire Council LGBTQIA+ community.
The local event will coincide with global celebrations, during WorldPride week: February 17 to March 5.
Edenhope's parkrun event will still involve the usual 5km run, jog or walk around Lake Wallace, but volunteers and participants are encouraged to dress in rainbow colours.
"You couldn't find a more inclusive and welcoming group than our parkrun community, so this should be a lot of fun," co-event director Dani Grindlay said.
"Heterosexual relationships are represented everywhere, but we kind of need these events to celebrate and normalise the huge diversity in sexuality.
"It also acknowledges that discrimination still exists out there and the majority of us don't stand for it.
"It's a simple message of love and support, but we'll never know who it could reach and what it could mean to them."
Lake Wallace parkrun is held every Saturday, at 8am, in Edenhope.
Lake Wallace parkrun volunteers Sally McClure, James Bentley, Dani Grindlay and Jess Nelson
