Lake Wallace park run community celebrates worldpride

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Photo caption 2: Lake Wallace parkrun volunteers Jess Nelson, Sally McClure, James Bentley and Dani Grindlay Photo by Fiona Baxter

Lake Wallace parkrun will hold a Pride-themed rainbow event this weekend, to spread a message of support and welcome to members of the West Wimmera Shire Council LGBTQIA+ community.

