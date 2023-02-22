What's On: Local events and roadtrips

EARLY LEARNING
Bat Cave Babies at Naracoorte Library
Friday, February 23, for carers and babies up to 18 months old, gentle rhymes, bubbles and chance to chat and relax in welcoming space, from 9:30am.
LOCAL PRODUCE
150K Feast - Roadtrip
Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26, Horsham hosts 150k Feast, featuring local produce, Food Truck Expo at Horsham showgrounds, read more online.
LEGO LEGENDS
Naracoorte Library Lego Club
Friday, February 25, (weekly during school term), from 3:45pm, new challenges weekly, aimed at children 5 years and older.
FRINGE 2023
Naracoorte Fringe Festival
Saturday, February 25, 4 hour program of seven world class acts, family friendly, free and super fun, food trucks, market stalls, buskers, tickets available adelaidefringe.com.au or 1300 621 255
VIBRAPHONE CONCERT
Virtuoso Nick Parnell visits Naracoorte
Saturday, February 25, Naracoorte Town Hall Foyer, from 2pm, virtuoso Nick Parnell performs Songs of Comfort and Hope, featuring modern arrangements of traditional songs, classic works, and pop music through the vibraphone with double bass.
SHOW TIME
Lucindale PA&H Society Show
Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26, attractions for all ages, including nursery, play area for younger children, fairy floss, show bags, displays and competitions, unlimited show rides for $20 per child for 5 hrs, adult Lego and prizes, chocolate competitions, gate charges; $10pp, seniors and students are $5pp, under 10yrs old enter free.
MOVIE MAGIC
A Man Called Otto - Screening
Sunday, March 5, Naracoorte Town Hall host Tom Hanks's A Man Called Otto, 2pm, tickets are $20pp from Longridge Aged Care, Trends Naracoorte or at the door.
MAKING ART
Resin Art & Acrylic Paint Pouring Workshop
Sunday, March 19, Wild Game Wines hosts Pine-Apple Creations for no-experience required workshop, over 18 years old, not recommended for pregnant women, 1:30pm to 4pm, tickets $140pp, purchase tickets through Eventbrite.
RAISING AWARENESS
Black Dog Ride
Sunday, March 19, annual event aims to start national conversation about depression and suicide prevention and raise awareness in local communities, check in at OTR Naracoorte 9am, departs for Keith, morning tea, Murray Bridge arrival around 1pm,
