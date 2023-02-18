Naracoorte Herald

Combined fundraiser film night with Rotary and Friends of the Foundation Horsham Hospital

By Sheryl Lowe
February 18 2023 - 12:30pm
Cops and Robbers fun run by Horsham East Rotary Club fundraiser. Photo supplied

Horsham East Rotary club will host a combined film night fundraiser on Wednesday February 22 at the Horsham cinema. The club will share the profits with the Wimmera Base Hospital Friends of the Foundation.

