Horsham East Rotary club will host a combined film night fundraiser on Wednesday February 22 at the Horsham cinema. The club will share the profits with the Wimmera Base Hospital Friends of the Foundation.
The film is based around a cynical London music executive who hears the performance of a group of singing Cornish Fisherman while on a stag weekend. He believes he can help them achieve a top ten hit but he has a problem convincing them.
Tickets are available at the Horsham Plaza management office and pre-sale of tickets are recommended for catering purposes, Rotary will provided nibbles and drinks to guests on arrival as well as a gift bag. Tickets are $30 each.
Guests are asked to arrive at 6.30pm for a 7-00 pm start.
Horsham East Rotary Club can also be seen out and about selling raffle tickets for the annual Rotary car raffle which will run until early May.
