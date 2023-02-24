Naracoorte Herald

Mobile phone use under control at Lucindale Area School

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 24 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mobile phone policy comes into effect in schools.

The Lucindale Area School newsletter advised parents this week that students have been informed about the state government's ban of phones in classrooms, requesting that all mobile phones were to either be left at home or remain in the student's lockers or bag throughout the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.