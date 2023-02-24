The Lucindale Area School newsletter advised parents this week that students have been informed about the state government's ban of phones in classrooms, requesting that all mobile phones were to either be left at home or remain in the student's lockers or bag throughout the day.
The ban also restricts access to the phones for not-essential purposes in break times.
Thus, it is even more pertinent that students lock their lockers during the day.
Parents and carers have also been informed that they can phone the school to pass on a message during the learning hours in the case of an emergency.
"We need to review how students can make payment at the canteen without relying on phones for payment but hopefully this can be a simple as utilising a debit/savings card," a spokesperson said.
"Overall students should be commended on their adjustment to not having phones on them and it has created a marked improvement in school engagement."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.