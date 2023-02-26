Naracoorte Herald

The CFS gave their time when faced with a large structural fire at Naracoorte

By Sheryl Lowe
February 26 2023 - 12:30pm
Woolworths Naracoorte Store Manager : Brad Altmann with Photo supplied

A devastating structural fire in Naracoorte greeted CFS officers on Christmas Eve as they struggled to gain control of the flames and minimize the loss for the owner. At home their families continued to prepare for Christmas not knowing when their family member would be home.

