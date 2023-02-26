A devastating structural fire in Naracoorte greeted CFS officers on Christmas Eve as they struggled to gain control of the flames and minimize the loss for the owner. At home their families continued to prepare for Christmas not knowing when their family member would be home.
This is the life of a dedicated CFS officer and other emergency service personnel but they do it knowing they will almost certainly miss out on some of their family's important events.
Commander Jason Druwitt described his work with the CFS, " it is a privilege to be involved with such a good organisation. The people in the CFS are ready at any time day or night to leave what they're doing and go where they're needed."
"They miss birthdays, children's school events, weddings and family gatherings - but they do it willingly "
On Christmas eve a few weeks ago, "every store was closed when the fire broke out and we had hard working officers that needed to be fed."
Woolworths Store Manager Brad Altmann opened the store in Naracoorte and provided everything we needed to prepare a total of 83 meals for the firefighters as they worked throughout the night.. The CFS Auxiliary cooked for our officers; the meals included specialty meals like gluten free and vegetarian. Everyone was catered for, at no cost."
"A lot of people turned up and it was an example of the best of community spirit you could hope for."
"Life can be fractious and sometimes you don't know your neighbour, but in times of need this community rallied and showed the best of community spirit."
Commander Druwitt presented Woolworths managers Brad Altmann and Justin Wright with certificates of appreciation from the CFS a few days ago.
"We wanted them to know and the community to know how generous they were to give up their Christmas to help the CFS."
Commander Druwitt said, "without the support of each officer's family the CFS could not operate and I want to thank every family who supports a family member who is in the CFS."
"As well as families, our officers employers also need to be thanked. They let our officers leave their work as soon as they get the message they're needed and without generous employers we couldn't do what we do for the community."
"This support empowers our members and that means everything to us."
"We know there is community expectation that we'll be there and we will be at any time we are needed."
After 26 years with the CFS, Commander Druwitt said he has seen a lot of sadness and devastation. Remembering the 40th Anniversary of Ash Wednesday he said many of the officers live with the legacy of what they saw in that moment of time, whether it be Ash Wednesday or Christmas Eve 2022, but the country has endured, he said.
