Naracoorte Herald

A facelift for a local business and new premises.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 25 2023 - 12:30pm
Diversity Signs received a grant and created some new street appeal. Picture by NLC

A family run business for 16 years, Diversity Signs moved to new premises at 7 Arthur Street Naracoorte recently and a successful application to council in the Business Innovation Grants Program 2022-2023 enabled them to put their best face forward with a new front window and signage.

