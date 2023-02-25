A family run business for 16 years, Diversity Signs moved to new premises at 7 Arthur Street Naracoorte recently and a successful application to council in the Business Innovation Grants Program 2022-2023 enabled them to put their best face forward with a new front window and signage.
Owned and managed by partners Alex Van Leuven and Anne Fulton, they employ their son and daughter and one other person.
Anne said, "I saw the grant information in a magazine and thought I may as well submit an application. It felt good to hear we'd been successful and the new window and signage has improved the street appeal of our business."
"Some people probably don't know we've moved premises so this is a great addition to our business and it was made possible by the council grant."
Anne said they have always supported the towns sporting clubs because if you lose your sporting teams, you lose the young ones and the town loses."
"We always shop local when we can and we appreciate people doing business with us."
Anne said she'd advise other businesses who qualify to lodge an application because it is something you can do to improve your business with little cost."
.The Business Innovation Grants Program is aimed at helping new and established businesses in the Council area to grow and thrive. The total pool of the grant program is $20,000 per annum with applications for one-off cash grants available of up to $10,000 per business with a minimum 50:50 co-contribution from applicants.
Council's next round of the Business Innovation Grants Program is set to open in late March 2023.
