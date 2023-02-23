Cr Monique Crossling was appointed Deputy Mayor in November and said in response to Cr Trevor Rayner's proposed amendment to the motion,
"I will definitely be speaking against this motion. It is ridiculous that rate payers money has had to be spent to seek legal advice on this motion and the fact remains that due process was followed and abided by."
The process of rescinding or revoking a motion is done if more information comes to light on a motion that has been passed and could possibly alter the outcome of the original.
In regard to this motion, the term of four years for the Deputy Mayor was passed unanimously by the elected members. Cr Rayner brought up that the position had previously been 2 years at the November 30 meeting however, did not move an amendment or ask for more discussion on the matter.
"It also doesn't bode well for council for the next 4 years, if someone doesn't get their way in the chamber they will try and find a way to get a motion revoked."
Cr Crossling was elected as Deputy Mayor at the November council meeting after the motion for a four year term was carried
