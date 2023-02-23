Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Naracoorte Lucindale council faces a vote to change a motion

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling will speak against the amendment.

Cr Monique Crossling was appointed Deputy Mayor in November and said in response to Cr Trevor Rayner's proposed amendment to the motion,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.