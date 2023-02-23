A former deputy mayor has expressed his disappointment that his colleague is being challenged for a position she was elected to," fair and square."
Craig McGuire said he feels very sorry for Cr Monique Crossling who, after being elected to the position, is facing a challenge to change the deputy term from four years to two years.
"Cr Crossling's election followed due process and the time for any of the councillors to change any of the conditions of that process, was at the November meeting," he said.
"We all (councillors) had the opportunity to vote for a four year term or a two year term and the motion for a four year term was carried.
"I believe the mayor Patrick Ross should support his deputy and the amendment to the motion to change the deputy's term should not go ahead."
Mr McGuire will not be in chambers to take part in the vote if the motion goes ahead, due to the recent election bungle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.