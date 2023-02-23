How will the election bungle affect council decision making?
Naracoorte Lucindale Council (NLC) is one of 36 councils across the state facing meetings and motions without their full council to vote on issues and expenditure that affects their community, due to the election bungle which has 45 councillors removed from their positions on council.
Appeals were expected to take about a month to process before councils will know if their councillor(s) have been re-instated or they face the disruption and expense of a supplementary election.
NLC normally has 10 elected members and until Cr Craig McGuire is re-instated on a successful appeal or by the Bill announced on Wednesday February 22 to re-instate councillors, NLC will operate with nine councillors.
The uneven number of elected members, if all are present, may reduce the chance of a casting vote by Mayor Patrick Ross on motions.
Two Motions with Notice on transparency surrounding council matters resulted in a split council of five votes for and against, giving Mayor Ross the casting vote at the January meeting.
Will the Bill before Parliament to reinstate 45 councillors save councils affected from invalid motions or decisions made during this time?
