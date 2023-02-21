The Naracoorte Library received a donation from the Naracoorte Waterplay Program on International Lego Day (January 28); a giant Titanic LEGO set, and has had many hands volunteer to put the ship together.
Donated for community use, the 9090 pieces were entrusted to library visitors to put together the 4.5 feet long ship, the longest and one of the most tough LEGO sets ever created
Library and Town Hall Coordinator, Becky Eley and library staff have collected progress pictures while the ship is built.
The Waterplay Program donated enough to purchase the Titanic LEGO set and two new virtual-reality headsets where members of the community have had a go at playing golf and other activities.
The Titanic LEGO set will be available to build on Thursday evenings, Saturday mornings and by appointment.
