Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock will introduce an urgent Bill to Parliament today which will offer councillors who have been stood down in the recent election chaos, a reprieve.
"The Malinauskas Labor Government will introduce an urgent bill to Parliament today to protect ratepayers from the prospect of costly by-elections.
Forty-five elected council members failed to lodge campaign donation returns on time, according to amendments to local government electoral laws enacted during the previous parliament."
Naracoorte Lucindale Council former deputy mayor and long serving councillor, Craig McGuire said today on hearing of the Bill - "It is a commonsense move, and I was very pleased to hear about it. Mayor Patrick Ross called me this morning and confirmed the news. I appreciated his call and look forward to being back in chambers."
The Minister's announcement said, "This means ratepayers faced the prospect of footing the bill for multiple by-elections across the state, likely to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some South Australians were facing the prospect of voting for the fifth time in the space of a year, taking into account State, Federal and Local Government elections and by-elections.
The State Government will today introduce the Local Government (Casual Vacancies) Amendment Bill 2023 into Parliament. The Bill means council members will be granted 10 additional days to lodge their campaign donation returns and avoid the prospect of losing their elected position permanently.
The Local Government Association (LGA) wrote to the State Government last week to seek a resolution that avoids significant disruption to the democratic process and the business of councils.
The Bill also provides certainty for councils by ensuring that any decisions made by the members and their councils during the period of the vacancies are not invalid.
The Bill will be debated in the State Parliament with the intention to be passed in the lower house this sitting week.
Naracoorte Lucindale mayor Patrick Ross told the Naracoorte Herald today he rang Craig McGuire to tell him of the Bill that would see him reinstated to council..
"It is the best way forward and allows the LGA, ECSA and the Minister's office to save face and move forward. It should never have reached this level. Councillors have faced humiliation and embarrassment and that's hard to take."
Mr McGuire said he supports the process that means these documents must be submitted on time. He has submitted his forms now and they show he has not received any gifts. The appeal process so far has cost him about $1000..
Kyam Maher said "The bill seeks to protect ratepayers from the prospects of costly by-elections, whilst still ensuring that councillors file their returns.
Transparency in the electoral system is of utmost importance, and all requirements must still be adhered to.
This means councillors still need to disclose the donations they received in the election period, but ratepayers will not bear the cost of them failing to do so.
Geoff Brock said It's necessary to now resolve this issue so that councils can move on with their important business of providing local services and facilities to their communities.
This Bill does not in any way excuse the 45 members who failed to lodge their returns.
It simply removes the burden that communities who elected these members would otherwise be carrying and ultimately be paying to fix.
I have already stated that we will be looking at steps to ensure this never happens again, through the review of local government elections."
Many of the councillors affected said they experienced difficulty with the system and this delayed lodgment of their forms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.