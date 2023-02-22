Naracoorte Herald
Government steps in - doesn't excuse councillors late lodgment

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 22 2023 - 5:30pm
Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock will present the Bill to Parliament February 22. File photo

Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock will introduce an urgent Bill to Parliament today which will offer councillors who have been stood down in the recent election chaos, a reprieve.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

