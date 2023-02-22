This Heatwave Advice has been released for the LImestone Coast with temperatures reaching up to 39 degrees Thursday and 40 degrees on Friday with some relief the following week. Temperatures are expected o be in the mid 20's.from Monday to Friday.
Low-intensity Heatwaves are common in South Australia during summer and most people are able to cope well, but the very young, elderly or those with medical conditions should take care.
A heatwave is more than just hot weather. When it is hot during the day and it does not cool down at night, it is hard for your body to cool itself. Whilst most people will cope with a low-intensity heatwave, babies, and young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people who are already unwell are at increased risk and can become ill.
The forecast is for this heatwave to get worse in the next few days. Take action now to make sure you and your family stay well during this heatwave event.
