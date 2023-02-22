Naracoorte Herald

By Sheryl Lowe
February 22 2023 - 5:00pm
Heatwave advice from SES for the Lower South East File photo

This Heatwave Advice has been released for the LImestone Coast with temperatures reaching up to 39 degrees Thursday and 40 degrees on Friday with some relief the following week. Temperatures are expected o be in the mid 20's.from Monday to Friday.

