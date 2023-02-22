Will the Bill before Parliament save councils from invalid motions?

The Bill to reinstate the 45 councillors stood down by the Electoral Commission of SA , go far enough - and how soon will councillors who have already submitted their forms be reinstated.
One point missed during this whole debacle has finally been referred to in Minister Brock's press release - will councils who have already or who will pass motions/decisions without these 45 councillors in chambers, be facing the prospect of invalid motions.
From Mr Brock's press release - The Local Government Association (LGA) wrote to the State Government last week to seek a resolution that avoids significant disruption to the democratic process and the business of councils.
The Bill also provides certainty for councils by ensuring that any decisions made by the members and their councils during the period of the vacancies are not invalid.
The Naracoorte Herald has asked these questions and now finally it is in the public arena.
Thirty six (36) councils have been involved in this issue not to mention the humiliation and embarassment caused to 45 councillors and their loved ones.
The forms should have been lodged - not one councillor has denied this, but did they deserve the public humiliation - I think not!
