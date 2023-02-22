Naracoorte Herald
Will the Bill before Parliament save councils from invalid motions?

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 23 2023 - 2:36am, first published 2:01am
The Bill to reinstate the 45 councillors stood down by the Electoral Commission of SA , go far enough - and how soon will councillors who have already submitted their forms be reinstated.

Journalist

Local News

