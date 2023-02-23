During the period since my election, I've needed to come to terms with the vast number of documents which make up the framework of not only the way your Council works, but also the policies and procedures which need to be reviewed so the administration has clear direction around any decision which is made by the Council. All the documents which I need to be across are available to you the residents and ratepayers, from road hierarchy down to the last dollar spent. There were areas I needed help with in regard to the accumulation of many millions of dollars over the last 5 years, and following an immense amount of work I was given a breakdown of this detail.