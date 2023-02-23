One hundred days in, Mayor Patrick Ross reflects on the pluses and minuses of being in the top job, the piles of documents, casting votes, field days, his social calendar and the next 100 days.
Mayor Ross said,
"The learning curve has been vertical and still heading north. So, what can I tell you all?
I'm incredibly humbled by the immense support which has been shown to me over the last 100 days in the public realm and within both the Council Chamber and by the administration. Of course, I have well understood the misgivings that some may have had to the fact that there was a change of Mayor - this has not been lost on me, and I am endeavouring to overcome this sense of loss. I've been delighted over more recent days of the acceptance which has been shown me, especially by the administration.
Firstly, let me tell you all about my failings within the Chamber during meetings.
There is a lot of procedure and on more than one occasion I've not got it right and some Councillors are only too happy to pick me up on these issues. It's all in good faith and I know they will bear with me while I learn the ropes. The Chamber has not been without controversy either with me having to have a casting vote on 2 occasions and the odd outburst from time to time. I am very hopeful that this period of getting to know each other will, over time, settle down and we can all get on with the tasks ahead.
During the period since my election, I've needed to come to terms with the vast number of documents which make up the framework of not only the way your Council works, but also the policies and procedures which need to be reviewed so the administration has clear direction around any decision which is made by the Council. All the documents which I need to be across are available to you the residents and ratepayers, from road hierarchy down to the last dollar spent. There were areas I needed help with in regard to the accumulation of many millions of dollars over the last 5 years, and following an immense amount of work I was given a breakdown of this detail.
I've gone from being nearly invisible to now being totally available to all who wish to engage. I sincerely hope that I will be able to discuss the matter of your interest on the spot and if not please allow me to find an answer or clarification.
Over the last 100 days it's been interesting to watch the dynamic of the Council slowly move towards a more collaborative, or should I say collegiate, approach to business and with this I'm excited at the prospect of great decisions for our community.
During the past month your Councillors have been very busy preparing themselves for the budget. In preparation for this they have been reviewing the membership of the Audit and NRLE Committees, having briefing sessions on Asset Management Plans, Finance and the Old Library.
The Councillors have just recently begun reviewing the Strategic Plan and as part of this early process met with Jeff Tate Consulting to get some understanding of their aspirations for the district over the short to medium term as well as some far-reaching strategic thinking. This will lead into you being asked to put your thoughts forward in the very near future as to your aspirations for the district and the townships near you.
The next 100 days will see the Council working on the budget for 23/24 and further work on the Strategic Plan. I am looking forward to the opportunity to listen to you at our community engagement sessions over the next month or at any other time.
NLC will have a presence at the famous Lucindale Field Days in mid-March so do drop by and view the Masterplans of your interest.
Finally, do not hesitate to contact a Councillor at any time - they are here for you."
