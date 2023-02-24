South Australian police are holding a community forum In Naracoorte to here what your concerns are about crime, drugs and road safety in the Limestone Coast.
It is also an opportunity to hear what local police are currently doing about these issues.
Managers from Crime Prevention Section, Criminal Investigation Branch, Prosecution Services Branch, Traffic Services Branch and the Limestone Coast LSA will be presenting general information about policing in the region.
Special guest speaker Senior Constable David Garner, from SAPOL's Road Safety Section will be presenting factual information on Road Safety in Limestone Coast.
.You can have your say and tell your local police what is important to you in your community.
The forum will be held on Tuesday, 7 March 2023 in the Naracoorte Town Hall, 95 Smith Street, Naracoorte
Time 5.30pm - 7.30pm (Doors open at 5.15pm) Questions are welcome prior to the forum, and any enquiries you have can be lodged by email to: Sapol.LimestoneCoastCrimePrevent@police.sa.gov.au
