Mr Craig McGuire will attend council meetings as a member of the public until he is reinstated to his position as an elected member of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council. A Bill before parliament, by Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock, has requested councillors and mayors impacted by recent actions of the Electoral Commission SA, be reinstated.
Forty five councillors and three mayors were stood down from their positions for late return of gift disclosure forms, in the latest issue resulting from the troubled 2022 election.
The Minister said he will review all aspects of the 2022 periodic council elections, which include considering changes to make sure that this situation is never repeated.
Minister Brock said, "Council members will be reinstated when the amendment to the Local Government Act commence. (when the Local Government Casual Vacancies Amendment Bill 2023 passes Parliament and has received Royal Assent).
Reinstatement will not be immediate, the LGASA president Dean Johnston said, "we're at least 2 or 3 weeks away from having the councillors back in position - the amendment has passed the lower house but has to go through legislative assembly. Next time that body meets is mid-March."
On being told of the Bill, Mr McGuire said, "It is a commonsense decision and I told Mayor Patrick Ross when he phoned me with the news, I am looking forward to returning to council as an elected member."
Cr McGuire spoke to the Naracoorte Herald on Friday February 10 after learning he had been removed from his position on the Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
"I have not received any gifts and never have in all the years I have served on council. and I made every effort to lodge the form."
Cr McGuire said he made several attempts to lodge his disclosure of gift forms prior to the election in November 2022, with no success. After his third attempt he was blocked from the ECSA portal; he sought the assistance of council staff in November 2022, who sat with him in chambers to try to assist him lodging the forms with out success. He said he rang ECSA and was told he would be contacted by one of their officers.
He did not receive the promised call, so he reported the issue to Naracoorte Lucindale Council's CEO Trevor Smart.
Cr McGuire said he made five phone calls to ECSA about the matter, in addition to trying to lodge his disclosure form on the portal.
The Naracoorte Herald has obtained a record of Cr McGuire's phone calls to ECSA and the disclosure form which shows he has received no gifts.
Mr McGuire has provided a copy of a statement from the council officer supporting the claims he asked for help and they could not access the portal either.
Mr Sam Telfer, the Shadow Minister for Local Government said, "we have a significant number of reports of the ECSA reporting portal crashing, the legislated communications from ECSA being late, and wrong information being provided to councillors." He also demanded an independent investigation into the issue.
On January 27 2023, Cr McGuire received a call from ECSA and said, "I repeated my story to the ECSA officer who said they could see a record of my phone calls and conversations on their system which confirmed what I had told them, " Cr McGuire said.
"They (ECSA) agreed to post me a hard copy of the form, which I completed and returned to ECSA."
Mr McGuire said he was disappointed in the system and lodged an appeal. "I have good grounds for my appeal and believe I will be successful. My gift disclosure showing nil gifts received has been lodge with ECSA and I have lodged an appeal."
"Cr McGuire has my full support, he is a very respected member of our community and I have told him he has my full support," said Mayor Patrick Ross.
Cr McGuire was re-elected to the Naracoorte Lucindale Council in the November 2022 elections after a long career in local government, including eight years as Deputy Mayor.
Several of the 36 councils impacted were Limestone Coast councils, including the City of Mt Gambier, Disctrict Council of Grant, Naracoorte Lucindale and Wattle Range Council.
