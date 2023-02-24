Naracoorte Herald

Minister will review all aspects of the 2022 periodic council elections,

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 24 2023 - 6:30pm
Mr Craig McGuire will attend council meetings in the gallery until the Bill to reinstate him to council has been passed. File photo

Mr Craig McGuire will attend council meetings as a member of the public until he is reinstated to his position as an elected member of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council. A Bill before parliament, by Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock, has requested councillors and mayors impacted by recent actions of the Electoral Commission SA, be reinstated.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

