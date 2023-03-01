What's On: Local events and roadtrips

LEGO LEGENDS
Naracoorte Library Lego Club
Friday, March 4, (weekly during school term), from 3:45pm, new challenges weekly, aimed at children 5 years and older.
OUT AND ABOUT
Wellys Poker Run
Friday, March 4, registration and show'n'shine from 9am to 10am, run leaves at 10:30am, live entertainment in the evening by Unruly Mob, strictly no BYO, all cars and motorbikes welcome, $30 per hand, hosted at Naracoorte Football Club (Demon Inn).
MOVIE MAGIC
A Man Called Otto - Screening
Sunday, March 5, Naracoorte Town Hall host Tom Hanks's A Man Called Otto, 2pm, tickets are $20pp from Longridge Aged Care, Trends Naracoorte or at the door.
LIVE MUSIC
Jazz In The Vines
Sunday, March 5, Corner Pocket Big Band and Raidis Estate present event, 2pm to 4pm, be taken back to the roots of swing in the 1920s to 1950s, with two hours of jazz music, tickets available through Sticky Tickets, $45pp Show Only.
MARKET FUN
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, March 11, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the historic vehicle display will be open. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143.
SE DIVERSITY
South East Field Days, Lucindale
Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, the 43rd annual field days returns to Lucindale, featuring Matthew Evans, the Gourmet Farmer, Junk Yard Auction, farms, laser tag, circus and other events, more information available online.
MAKING ART
Resin Art & Acrylic Paint Pouring Workshop
Sunday, March 19, Wild Game Wines hosts Pine-Apple Creations for no-experience required workshop, over 18 years old, not recommended for pregnant women, 1:30pm to 4pm, tickets $140pp, purchase tickets through Eventbrite.
RAISING AWARENESS
Black Dog Ride
Sunday, March 19, annual event aims to start national conversation about depression and suicide prevention and raise awareness in local communities, check in at OTR Naracoorte 9am, departs for Keith, morning tea, Murray Bridge arrival around 1pm.
MOTOR FUN
Keith Diesel and Dirt Derby, the Last Rev
Saturday, March 25, Keith Showgrounds hosts the final Derby, featuring jetboats, tanks and tractor events as well as a sideshow alley, all are welcome, starts early morning and live music playing until midnight, $50pp, children $15pp and children under five enter free, family tickets available, all through Ticketbo. More information online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.