Sisters Jane and Clare own and operate their vineyard in the Wrattonbully Wine Region in South Australia's Limestone Coast. Eight at the Gate produces premium cool climate wines. Named after their eight children they thought what better than to call their boutique winery 'eight at the gate' because there was usually up to eight children hanging on a gate or fence some where.
An invitation to join the Horsham 150km Feast Food Truck Feast and market expo was too good to miss, so they set up their pop-up cellar door to show Victoria their wonderful wines.
After two successful years, show secretary and event organiser Andrea Cross had 1000 reasons to smile on Sunday as the gate count moved closer to her dreamed-for number of people who would support the Food Truck Feast and market. Adding this event to an already full weekend for Horsham's 150km Feast could have been a gamble but she said she was sure this event was needed.
Sunday's event was open to all members of the public and that made it available to the wider community and attracted many families.
"I'm just thrilled to the back teeth," Ms Cross said. "We had 811 adults through the gate and over 200 children. There's my 1000."
Food vans, brewers, distilleries and entertainment provided an enjoyable afternoon on the banks of the Wimmera River.
Next year interested producers within the 150km radius of Horsham into South Australia will be invited to join in the weekend event.
