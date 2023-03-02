Naracoorte Herald
Fine wines and produce from SA sought for feast

Updated March 3 2023 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
Claire and Anna Davies from Wrattonbully and representing 'eight at the gate' are the first South Australian producers to exhibit at the Horsham 150km Feast last week Picture Sheryl Lowe

Sisters Jane and Clare own and operate their vineyard in the Wrattonbully Wine Region in South Australia's Limestone Coast. Eight at the Gate produces premium cool climate wines. Named after their eight children they thought what better than to call their boutique winery 'eight at the gate' because there was usually up to eight children hanging on a gate or fence some where.

