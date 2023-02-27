The Naracoorte Hospital Auxiliary held a successful annual morning tea on 14 February at the Naracoorte Bowls club. Around 80 people attended to share in the morning tea and to listen to guest speaker Louise Masters, Dementia Support Specialist servicing the Limestone Coast. All in attendance learnt more about dementia and how no two people present the same way. We also learnt it is not just an issue for older people but many younger people are also diagnosed with Dementia. It is important to talk to your doctor and health professionals as early diagnosis can offer help to slow down the progression and rule out other issues that maybe the cause.
The Auxiliary would like to thank everyone who came on the day. Thanks to those who provided food, flowers and any other support and help. A special thanks to Louise Masters for being our Guest Speaker. We would also like to thank Kaye Hawthorne, Beth Shepherd, Helen Klose and Mini Jumbuk for our raffle prizes.
We gained a few potential new members and are always looking for new members to help with raising funds for the local hospital. For more information contact secretary Jenny Blake on 87622618.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.