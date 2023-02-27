Naracoorte Herald
Naracoorte Hospital Auxiliary's 2023 morning tea went off with a hit

By Jenny Blake
February 28 2023 - 10:30am
Louise Masters and president Penny McGorm. Picture supplied

The Naracoorte Hospital Auxiliary held a successful annual morning tea on 14 February at the Naracoorte Bowls club. Around 80 people attended to share in the morning tea and to listen to guest speaker Louise Masters, Dementia Support Specialist servicing the Limestone Coast. All in attendance learnt more about dementia and how no two people present the same way. We also learnt it is not just an issue for older people but many younger people are also diagnosed with Dementia. It is important to talk to your doctor and health professionals as early diagnosis can offer help to slow down the progression and rule out other issues that maybe the cause.

