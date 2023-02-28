Erica Hyslop is facing down the 57 Squat Challenge to raise money for National Breast Cancer Foundation and has formed a team of 14 people through her friends and co-workers to encourage and support each other in the challenge.
The 57 Squat Challenge is a commitment to perform 57 squats ever day during the month of March, in recognition of the 57 people diagnosed with breast cancer every day around Australia.
Ms Hyslop first signed up for the Challenge in early February after hearing of her daughter-in-law's diagnosis with breast cancer and said if she could not be near her to support family, she'd show her support from Naracoorte.
"I had told a few people here at work that I was planning on fundraising in the challenge, and they approached with both support and interest to join the team," she said.
"My daughter-in-law... she is my inspiration and motivation to do this.
"It is important for people to know that breast cancer doesn't only affect women, so it is important to keep checking yourself and making sure that if you do find something suspicious, you get it tended to as soon as possible and catch it early.
"I don't know if people realise how many squats, fifty seven is, but to have the team of my friends (inside and outside of work) helping to keep everyone on track will really show off the strength of the community."
Taking part in the Foodie Squatters are; Erica Hyslop, Rachael Marett, Sonya White, Renea Hermann, Ethan Finch, Louise Biggins, Teresa Aitken, John Kilgour and Shenae Victor (photographed), with Cathy Romer, Helen Stilsby, Peta Adams, Kristie Finch, Adrian Finch, Kellye Wachmer, Anne Taylor and Kerry Smith.
Named, the Foodie Squatters, Ms Hyslop had set the target money goal to $500, which was quickly beat before the end of February.
"We aren't planning a lot of events to raise money, but do encourage people to drop in spare change into our collections at the Foodland checkouts or donate online," she said.
The Foodie Squatters held a barbeque fundraiser on the morning of Saturday February 25, where all money was going towards the donation total; all produce had been donated by Foodland and morning tea was baked by volunteers.
Before the barbeque, Ms Hyslop was asked by the Naracoorte Herald, how much had been raised and she responded "just over $600".
Since the fundraiser and the Wear Pink To Work day organised for Foodland staff, Ms Hyslop notified the Herald that they have topped $,1000.
"I am overwhelmed with the support," she said.
Members of the community can donate to the team through the NBCF website under the title Foodie Squatters, and while Ms Hyslop has not announced a new goal, every dollar counts when it raising awareness and support for people with breast cancer.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
