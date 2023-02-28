Naracoorte Herald
National Breast Cancer Foundation team to do 57 squats this March

Neave Moore
Neave Moore
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
Erica Hyslop is facing down the 57 Squat Challenge to raise money for National Breast Cancer Foundation and has formed a team of 14 people through her friends and co-workers to encourage and support each other in the challenge.

