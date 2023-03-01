A divided council and an election debacle possibly swayed the vote against Monique Crossling at the February 28 meeting, when five of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council elected members voted to halve her four year term in front of a gallery of more than 20 members of the public.
The day following Cr Crossling's nomination to a four year term as deputy mayor in November 2022, Cr Trevor Rayner began the process of changing the four year term to a two year term. His motion to do so was listed in the agenda in December but withdrawn by Cr Rayner pending legal advice. It did not appear on the January agenda but was listed again for the February meeting after legal advice was received at the ratepayers expense.
The amendment to change the deputy's term to two years was put forward by Cr Rayner supported by Crs Andrew Downward, Cameron Grundy, Darren Turner and Peter Ireland who previously voted in favour of a four year term.
Voting against the amendment to change the term from four years to two years: Crs Tom Dennis, Abigail Goodman, Monique Crossling, Damien Ross.
Cr Damien Ross called for a division which requires the voters names to be recorded.
Prior to the vote Cr Tom Dennis called on all members to call-out the motion for what it was and said the action surrounding this amendment by Cr Rayner was detrimental to council in the eyes of the public and set a dangerous precedent for council.
Cr Andrew Downward said it (the motion for the deputy's term) was a motion made by two new councillors and they had "no certainty of what they were voting for." Cr Peter Ireland also blamed being new to the role when he moved the motion for a four-year term in November.
Cr Abigail Goodman said she would support the original motion of a four year term as it was, as there was no risk to council to do so and no grounds to revoke it.
Cr Damien Ross told the elected members "a motion should not be revoked simply because a councillor didn't like the outcome."
"What changed between the process and the vote that we all voted on?" he said. "It was not a split vote it was unanimous."
"It's hard not to think this is personal against Cr Crossling."
Deputy Mayor Crossling spoke against the motion. She said the Mayor serves a four year term and so do the councillors so it was reasonable for the deputy mayor to also serve a four year term. Her statement echoed that of her fellow councillors, that ratepayers money spent to change a motion that was unanimously carried in November electing her to the role, was not acceptable and the motion under discussion was detrimental to the council in the eyes of the district.
"Please don't blame being a new councillor for the situation, Cr Rayner has served on this council almost 30 years, " she said.
Without Craig McGuire's vote tonight, the council consisted of nine elected members which would save the mayor from the casting vote because a tied vote was not possible. Mr McGuire was seated in the gallery tonight but will be reinstated to council by a Bill currently before parliament He was one of 45 councillors and three mayors to be stood down due to an election procedure.
As the vote was counted, Mr McGuire stood up in the gallery and indicated he voted against the motion as a show of support for Deputy Mayor Crossling, he told the Herald, "even though my vote couldn't be counted I wanted her and the councillors to know that's how I would have voted and it would have been draw."
Mayor Ross told the Naracoorte Herald in answer to our question a few days before the meeting, how he would vote if a tied vote occurred, he said, "I would go with the status quo of four years."
"Unless there were convincing reasons given against it, at the meeting."
The Bill before parliament will also recognise any decisions made or motions passed by councils during this time and states they will be valid - including the one halving Cr Crossling's term as deputy.
