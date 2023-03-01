Minister Brock said, "Council members will be reinstated when the amendment to the Local Government Act commence."(when the Local Government Casual Vacancies Amendment Bill 2023 passes Parliament and has received Royal Assent). Reinstatement will not be immediate, the LGASA president Dean Johnston said, "we're at least 2 or 3 weeks away from having the councillors back in position - the amendment has passed the lower house but has to go through legislative assembly. Next time that body meets is mid-March."