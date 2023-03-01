Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Election woes will see changes to local government legislation

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig McGuire will be reinstated to council File photo

Craig McGuire will attend council meetings as a member of the public until he is reinstated to his position as an elected member of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council. A Bill before parliament, by Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock, has requested councillors and mayors impacted by recent actions of the Electoral Commission SA, be reinstated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.