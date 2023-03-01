Craig McGuire will attend council meetings as a member of the public until he is reinstated to his position as an elected member of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council. A Bill before parliament, by Minister for Local Government Geoff Brock, has requested councillors and mayors impacted by recent actions of the Electoral Commission SA, be reinstated.
Forty five councillors and three mayors were stood down from their positions for late return of gift disclosure forms including Mr McGuire.
The Minister said he will review all aspects of the 2022 periodic council elections, which include considering changes to make sure that this situation is never repeated.
Minister Brock said, "Council members will be reinstated when the amendment to the Local Government Act commence."(when the Local Government Casual Vacancies Amendment Bill 2023 passes Parliament and has received Royal Assent). Reinstatement will not be immediate, the LGASA president Dean Johnston said, "we're at least 2 or 3 weeks away from having the councillors back in position - the amendment has passed the lower house but has to go through legislative assembly. Next time that body meets is mid-March."
On being told of the Bill, Mr McGuire said, "It is a commonsense decision and I told Mayor Patrick Ross when he phoned me with the news, I am looking forward to returning to council as an elected member."
The Naracoorte Herald has obtained a record of Cr McGuire's phone calls to ECSA and the disclosure form which shows he has received no gifts. Mr McGuire has provided a copy of a statement from the council officer supporting the claims he asked for help and they could not access the portal either.
Mr Sam Telfer, the Shadow Minister for Local Government said, "we have a significant number of reports of the ECSA reporting portal crashing, the legislated communications from ECSA being late, and wrong information being provided to councillors."
