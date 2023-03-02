Unlike some regional communities, the Tatiara is growing and industry and businesses are expanding but it has put the spotlight on the effect the shortage of regional housing has on jobs growth.
With 50 jobs available at JBS Meatworks in Bordertown who already employ over 500 workers and the agricultural industry facing a similar shortage, the housing shortage and jobs issue is inseparable. Into that mix is the third component - available water for development in one of the driest continents in the world.
Tatiara District Council CEO Anne Champness said, "Bordertown's public water supply does not come from the Murray but rather relies on a fresh groundwater lens under Poocher Swamp. This freshwater lens is fed by flows from Tatiara Creek, which infiltrates through the limestone karst at the bottom of the swamp.
"The reduced rainfall and flow in Tatiara Creek since the mid-1990s have reduced the extent of the freshwater lens and increased salinity in some monitoring wells near Poocher Swamp. In short, the aquifer supplying Bordertown with drinking water is not replenishing at a rate sufficient to respond to increasing demand."
Water supply has not been an issue for residential development in the Tatiara to date but looking to the future, will we see the resurgence of compulsory water tanks in regions such as this and not just household size but a fully self-supported water source for homes and industry and how will this affect future development?
At the September 2022 quarter, the Tatiara unemployment rate was 1.1%, compared to 3.9% in Australia and 4.6% in South Australia.
"Which means Tatiara has full employment and vacancies have to be filled from outside the district. This has been reflected in population growth - from the 2016 to the 2021 Census the population grew by almost 4%, most of that in the two major towns, Bordertown and Keith," TDC CEO Anne Champness said.
"Unfortunately, our housing stock hasn't kept pace with our growing economy."
"There is a substantial body of research and evidence, including SAROC reports and LGA research, that has identified the factors behind the housing crisis in the regions:
1. Decades long underinvestment in housing, further exacerbated by population trends.
2. Commercial viability for private developers impacted by the cost of infrastructure development, lower property values, lack of capital gains and higher risk from a less diversified economy (compared to the city).
3. Less finance due to considerably lower Loan-to-Value Ratios for regional locations (compared to the city).
4. Significant demand on local builders and trades who in many cases are already committed to 2-3 years of builds."
Ms Champness said, "fortunately water supply has not been an issue for residential development to date. However, we are currently finalising the designs for stage 4 of the Bordertown Industrial Estate. On preparing the land division documentation in mid-2022, we were advised by SA Water that Bordertown's water supply was at capacity, with the new industrial development unable to be serviced at that time."
"Current advice from SA Water is that they will be able to provide 12 industrial allotments with 25mm connections."
"I understand that beyond this supply, further increased demand, whether through industrial or residential development, could only be met by extending the pipeline from Keith, which is in turn supplied by pipeline from the Murray. I believe this is not currently included in SA Water's strategic planning."
"Housing development can still happen without a reticulated town water supply, there are many small regional towns without, but having to accommodate rainwater tanks etc. may make it less attractive to developers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.