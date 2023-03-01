Election woes, a council back flips and great events.

- the Naracoorte Lucindale Council who back flipped on a unanimous motion to elect the deputy mayor for four years to reduce her term to two years. Cr Tom Dennis said when he spoke against the motion - "If this motion is carried, it sets a dangerous precedent for this council" as he urged members not to proceed with it. The absence of Craig McGuire who was cooling his heels in the public gallery while waiting to be reinstated to council by the BIll before parliament resulted a 5:4 vote. And we know tis how? Because he stood in the gallery and raised his hand against the motion - "I wanted Deputy Mayor Monique Crossling to know that's how I would have voted had I been in chambers in an official capacity; it would have been a tie and the mayor would have had the casting vote." he told us.