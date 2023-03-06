Luc-Frances Eagles win Div 1 Final

The Frances/Lucindale Eagles have "stamped their mark on the 22/23 season" (Jane Fitzgerald - Captain), being crowned premiers of the Naracoorte SportsPower, Southern Ports Tennis Association, after a convincing win over the Lucindale Koalas.
The Eagles took the lead early in the afternoon, winning four out of six mixed doubles sets. Top pair, Wood/Atkinson had their work cut out for them against the mother-son Graetz duo, but were able to triumph, 6-4. In the second mixed, Ogilvie/Weaver dug deep to get a set on the board for the Koalas in a thrilling tiebreak. The Eagles looked to extend their lead in singles, gaining sets quickly with wins to the top four men. T. Fudge and D. Ogilvie battled it out again in the singles, this time Fudge was able to take the win, 6-4. Mon Van Dyke also continued her season winning streak with another 6-2 win over Amelia Wood. The Wombats weren't going down without a fight. Leanne Graetz, Casey Weaver and Leanne McCarthy all secured easy wins, while Jarryd Oliver and Alec Ross followed suit in the men's'. The Eagles maintained a convincing lead heading into the doubles, requiring only two more sets to be crowned premiers. Match of the day saw K. Ware/McCarthy looking for another set for the Koalas against Fitzgerald/Streefkerk. With many great shots and rallies, the Koalas duo were able to take the set, 9-7. However, it was too little too late, as the Eagles claimed victory in all three men's doubles to take home the Higgins Shield, 15-125 to 9-103.
The Division 2 final was a closer affair with Naracoorte taking home the Ratcliff Shield. What a year it had been for Naracoorte and Kingston, the div 1 final slipping in the darkness of night for these two teams. Naracoorte came out of blocks slow with Kingston getting on top early winning 4 of the first 6 sets. Kingston's stars Bianca Cunneen and Matt Menz proving too strong, winning 6-1. Victories also going to the great Lou Leidig/Alex Menz (6-1), Tim Parker/Theressa Mules (6-4) and James Lehmann/Ericka Watson (6-2). Naracoorte showed some real grit, with Kelsie Moyle-Read and Max Malone coming back from two match points down to win in a tiebreaker, keeping Naracoorte in the hunt. As the singles commenced, Kingston held a strong lead with their number 1's both getting the job done, bringing the overall sets won to 6-2. However, this is when the tables started to turn for Naracoorte. No. 2's, Max Malone and Shaun Mules, took home the title of 'Match of the Day'. Malone seeing off two more match points in the single against Mules to win another tight tiebreaker. The crafty Steve Biggins was coming off some good form from the previous week beating star Craig Jones. However, couldn't get the job done against Lou Leidig (6-3). Naracoorte's ladies as always were strong with wins to Kelsie Moyle-Read, Michele Moyle-Read, Jen Malone, Alix Mosey and Lucy Midwinter. The second half of the day was a real seesaw with both teams having chances at different times to capitalise on getting to that all important 13 sets. Ultimately Naracoorte got the job done winning 14-124, to Kingston's 10-122 games.
In Division 3, it was Beachport who claimed the Goldfinch and Drabsch Shield, 15 sets to 9 over Lucindale Wombats. With early reports that courts 6 and 10 drew close parallels to the test cricket pitch in Indore, Beachport knew that the Wombats would be sure to make the most of the home court advantage. The day started with a very evenly matched mixed doubles outfit, finishing 3 sets a piece, Lucindale slightly ahead on games. The top ranked Chandler Smart and Eliza Handbury made light work of Noah Lang and Toddette Watson 6-1. True to form, Jake Harris failed to take into account the time zone difference between Beachport and Lucindale and arrived just in time for the Division 1 commencement. Using Jake's tardiness to their advantage, Adrian Maywald and Brittany Voss scraped together a win 7-5 over Jake and Sally Bateman. At 3rd start, Bronwyn Longbottom and Mitchell Baker only managed 1 game against the crafty pair in Lucy Corman and Tim Loveday. On the back courts, Tom Handbury's left-handed prowess and Alex Klug's dominance at the net was still not enough to get over Darcy Bateman and Maddie Redman, finishing 6-3. Ben Lang and Nat Chambers settled back into the grass surface with ease, conceding only 1 game to Sam Crocker and Micaela Lock while Robbie Bateman and Em Watson didn't quite have the same success, losing 6-1 to Toby Longbottom and Vander Maywald. The much-anticipated Match of the Day went to Eliza Handbury and Toddette Watson on show court 5. Many extended rallies and at-net volley exchanges were seen between the two with just enough going Eliza's way, who finished the match 6-2 in her favour. In pursuit of a win, Watson walked away from the day vowing to return to the court with a more distracting attire in the 23/24 season. As Beachport began to push ahead after the singles, the Wombats were looking to try anything to pull back some of the lead as was seen with the Wombats captain schmoozing up with the match day referee on the sidelines. Despite the Wombats falling short for the day, Eliza Handbury and Chandler Smart posted three wins from three starts. Three set winners for Beachport included Lucy Corman, Nat Chambers, Darcy Bateman and Ben Lang.
The SPTA would like to thank each club and player who played this season, our team captains who work hard each week to get a team on the court and the committee for the organisational work they do. We would also like to thank our sponsors, especially our major sponsor, Naracoorte SportsPower who help keep our league going. Our next season will commence in October, we want to encourage any community members who would like to play tennis to contact their local clubs and join us for summer of tennis.
