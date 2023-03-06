Luc-Frances Eagles win Div 1 Final

In Division 3, it was Beachport who claimed the Goldfinch and Drabsch Shield, 15 sets to 9 over Lucindale Wombats. With early reports that courts 6 and 10 drew close parallels to the test cricket pitch in Indore, Beachport knew that the Wombats would be sure to make the most of the home court advantage. The day started with a very evenly matched mixed doubles outfit, finishing 3 sets a piece, Lucindale slightly ahead on games. The top ranked Chandler Smart and Eliza Handbury made light work of Noah Lang and Toddette Watson 6-1. True to form, Jake Harris failed to take into account the time zone difference between Beachport and Lucindale and arrived just in time for the Division 1 commencement. Using Jake's tardiness to their advantage, Adrian Maywald and Brittany Voss scraped together a win 7-5 over Jake and Sally Bateman. At 3rd start, Bronwyn Longbottom and Mitchell Baker only managed 1 game against the crafty pair in Lucy Corman and Tim Loveday. On the back courts, Tom Handbury's left-handed prowess and Alex Klug's dominance at the net was still not enough to get over Darcy Bateman and Maddie Redman, finishing 6-3. Ben Lang and Nat Chambers settled back into the grass surface with ease, conceding only 1 game to Sam Crocker and Micaela Lock while Robbie Bateman and Em Watson didn't quite have the same success, losing 6-1 to Toby Longbottom and Vander Maywald. The much-anticipated Match of the Day went to Eliza Handbury and Toddette Watson on show court 5. Many extended rallies and at-net volley exchanges were seen between the two with just enough going Eliza's way, who finished the match 6-2 in her favour. In pursuit of a win, Watson walked away from the day vowing to return to the court with a more distracting attire in the 23/24 season. As Beachport began to push ahead after the singles, the Wombats were looking to try anything to pull back some of the lead as was seen with the Wombats captain schmoozing up with the match day referee on the sidelines. Despite the Wombats falling short for the day, Eliza Handbury and Chandler Smart posted three wins from three starts. Three set winners for Beachport included Lucy Corman, Nat Chambers, Darcy Bateman and Ben Lang.