Luc-Frances Eagles win Div 1 Final

By Katelyn Baker
March 6 2023 - 11:30am
The Frances/Lucindale Eagles have "stamped their mark on the 22/23 season" (Jane Fitzgerald - Captain), being crowned premiers of the Naracoorte SportsPower, Southern Ports Tennis Association, after a convincing win over the Lucindale Koalas.

Local News

